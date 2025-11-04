What Liverpool fans chanted as Trent Alexander-Arnold sat on Real Madrid bench

Liverpool fans supplied chants recognising both Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley ahead of kick-off against Real Madrid.
A clear message to returning former Red Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Scouser’s summer switch to the La Liga giants.
The Merseysiders take on Xabi Alonso’s men following an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa (and a 5-1 win over Frankfurt in their last Champions League outing).
Liverpool fans send a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold
The message to our ex-number 66 couldn’t have been clearer as he waltzed onto the pitch for a pre-match warmup.
The boos were instantaneous, though, to be fair, few could argue they were genuinely unexpected for a footballer whose exit left a bitter taste in supporters’ mouths.
- READ MORE: Watch the message Alexis Mac Allister sent Trent instantly after Liverpool goal
- READ MORE: Slot confirms where Florian Wirtz will play vs Real Madrid after Gakpo dropped
Further signs of discontent were aired as Alexander-Arnold took his seat on Madrid’s substitutes’ bench ahead of kick-off at Anfield.
Watch footage below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap on X, of Liverpool fans singing pre-match:
There’s only one Conor Bradley pic.twitter.com/YFg24HJT8s
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 4, 2025
How did Alexander-Arnold react to Liverpool booing?
Reporting on X (formerly Twitter), Theo Squires caught Trent Alexander-Arnold’s live reaction to Liverpool fans booing him as he entered the Anfield pitch.
Footage shared on the social media platform shows the England international smirking in acknowledgement of a cold reception he surely expected ahead of the clash between two of Europe’s footballing titans.
👀 Trent Alexander-Arnold booed as he comes out to warm up. The former #LFC vice-captain reacts with a smirk. pic.twitter.com/XRSAdFrrkg
— Theo Squires (@TheoTheoSquires) November 4, 2025
Perhaps he may consider himself slightly fortunate to have some of the limelight taken off him, as Xabi Alonso wisely opted to start the right-back on the bench.
|Trent Alexander-Arnold stats at Real Madrid
|546 minutes (10 games played)
|2 assists
|0 goals
* Trent Alexander-Arnold stats at Real Madrid, including Club World Cup appearances (Transfermarkt)
Of course, with only five minutes picked up in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign (among a further 151 minutes in La Liga), a starting berth was never a guarantee.
Why are Liverpool fans upset with Trent?
Switching sides to an outfit Trent Alexander-Arnold once openly declared a ‘direct rival’ was never going to go down well amongst the Anfield faithful.
Likewise, running down his contract (albeit Real Madrid paid a €10m to expedite his arrival in the Spanish capital in anticipation of the Club World Cup) was always destined to inspire some critique.
The former vice-skipper is a generational footballer; a player who redefined the fullback role during his time in the Premier League.
At full value, Liverpool could have quite conceivably demanded a nine-figure fee for their right-back’s services.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment