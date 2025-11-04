What Liverpool fans chanted as Trent Alexander-Arnold sat on Real Madrid bench

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans supplied chants recognising both Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley ahead of kick-off against Real Madrid.

A clear message to returning former Red Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Scouser’s summer switch to the La Liga giants.

The Merseysiders take on Xabi Alonso’s men following an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa (and a 5-1 win over Frankfurt in their last Champions League outing).

Liverpool fans send a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold

The message to our ex-number 66 couldn’t have been clearer as he waltzed onto the pitch for a pre-match warmup.

The boos were instantaneous, though, to be fair, few could argue they were genuinely unexpected for a footballer whose exit left a bitter taste in supporters’ mouths.

Further signs of discontent were aired as Alexander-Arnold took his seat on Madrid’s substitutes’ bench ahead of kick-off at Anfield.

Watch footage below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap on X, of Liverpool fans singing pre-match:

There’s only one Conor Bradley pic.twitter.com/YFg24HJT8s — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 4, 2025

How did Alexander-Arnold react to Liverpool booing?

Reporting on X (formerly Twitter), Theo Squires caught Trent Alexander-Arnold’s live reaction to Liverpool fans booing him as he entered the Anfield pitch.

Footage shared on the social media platform shows the England international smirking in acknowledgement of a cold reception he surely expected ahead of the clash between two of Europe’s footballing titans.

👀 Trent Alexander-Arnold booed as he comes out to warm up. The former #LFC vice-captain reacts with a smirk. pic.twitter.com/XRSAdFrrkg — Theo Squires (@TheoTheoSquires) November 4, 2025

Perhaps he may consider himself slightly fortunate to have some of the limelight taken off him, as Xabi Alonso wisely opted to start the right-back on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stats at Real Madrid 546 minutes (10 games played) 2 assists 0 goals

* Trent Alexander-Arnold stats at Real Madrid, including Club World Cup appearances (Transfermarkt)

Of course, with only five minutes picked up in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign (among a further 151 minutes in La Liga), a starting berth was never a guarantee.

Why are Liverpool fans upset with Trent?

Switching sides to an outfit Trent Alexander-Arnold once openly declared a ‘direct rival’ was never going to go down well amongst the Anfield faithful.

Likewise, running down his contract (albeit Real Madrid paid a €10m to expedite his arrival in the Spanish capital in anticipation of the Club World Cup) was always destined to inspire some critique.

The former vice-skipper is a generational footballer; a player who redefined the fullback role during his time in the Premier League.

At full value, Liverpool could have quite conceivably demanded a nine-figure fee for their right-back’s services.

