Robertson explains what’s changed for Liverpool after Real Madrid win

Andy Robertson summed up what most of us were thinking after beating Real Madrid at Anfield – this looked like the real Liverpool again.

Following a deserved 1–0 victory, our vice-captain spoke with pride about what he called a “massive all-round performance”, as reported by Liverpoolfc.com.

The Scot admitted it felt like a turning point for our season, and his comments showed exactly why Arne Slot’s message is finally sinking in.

Robertson hails Liverpool’s consistency and team spirit

“Really pleasing. Glad we built on Saturday, trying to bring that consistency back,” said the 31-year-old, reflecting on consecutive wins over Aston Villa and Madrid.

“I thought from minute one we were all bang there tonight and just carried on from Saturday in terms of being hard to beat, working hard for each other, always trying to help your mate out.

“Then I thought the quality was there as well.”

It was a reminder of why Theo Squires backed Arne Slot’s decision to start Robertson against Aston Villa – the Liverpool Echo journalist said the left-back’s inclusion was “a long time coming” after Milos Kerkez’s struggles.

Robertson’s experience and composure proved vital once again, especially as Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois produced another inspired display.

“You just have to keep going,” Robertson said. “He’s an unbelievable ’keeper, exceptional, and he always seems to bring out his best against us.

“We kept knocking at the door and thankfully Macca popped up and got the goal.”

Clean sheets, control and a message before Man City

Two clean sheets in a row suggest Liverpool’s defensive solidity is returning, something Robertson insists must continue.

“That’s where results start,” he explained. “Too many times this season we’ve had to score three goals to win games. It’s sustainable when you win games with clean sheets and win 1–0 or 2–0.

“We’ve got that control back in the last two games. The message today before the game was we need the consistency back in our game, and I think we really brought that.”

As Robertson faces a crucial career decision amid interest from Celtic, performances like this underline how much he still offers us – leadership, resilience, and the mentality that defines Liverpool.

The Anfield roar said it all. We’re not perfect yet, but for the first time in weeks, we looked like Liverpool again.

