Conor Bradley has sent the perfect message to Real Madrid and Trent: BBC journalist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a week that reminded us what Anfield truly sounds like, Conor Bradley produced the kind of performance that summed up everything we want from this Liverpool side.

As reported by Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, the Northern Irish full-back “was driven by the full force of Anfield’s adoration” as the Reds beat Real Madrid 1–0 to move closer to Champions League progression.

Bradley’s display hailed as “outstanding” by Slot and BBC Sport

McNulty described how the 22-year-old right-back “reduced Vinicius Jr to a passenger” and “fuelled the fury aimed at Alexander-Arnold with a magnificent display.”

It was a performance of maturity and fire, every tackle greeted with a roar, every interception celebrated like a goal. Even our boss could barely hide his pride.

“Conor Bradley was outstanding,” said Arne Slot. “To be up against Vinicius so many times one against one is not for everyone, but he was outstanding.”

The BBC chief football writer called it “Liverpool’s night, Bradley’s night – the sort of night Anfield revels in.”

It echoed what we saw after the final whistle when Liverpool’s dressing room spirit was on full display after our Champions League victory over Real Madrid and it came in the comments section of Conor Bradley’s Instagram post.

The right side of defence belongs to Liverpool again

For those of us watching, it wasn’t just a solid performance – it was a statement.

From the first whistle, the young right-back shut down Real’s biggest threat, winning six of his eight duels and completing 91% of his passes (via Opta).

It was a reminder that the shirt still means a lot and that those who stayed loyal are ready to write their own history.

As McNulty put it, “Bradley was the shining symbol of a Liverpool display that harked back to their Premier League title-winning best.”

And he’s already earned the respect of his captain, after Van Dijk praised the Northern Irishman as “very good, outstanding” for keeping Vinicius quiet.

With Manchester City next, and the title race feeling possible again, there’s no question – this was Conor Bradley’s night, but it might just be Liverpool’s turning point too.

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile