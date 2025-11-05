Ekitike makes Liverpool history with bizarre goalscoring quirk nobody saw coming

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike’s latest record is one that no Liverpool player has ever achieved before and it’s likely nobody ever will.

The French striker’s finish against former club Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t just get us back in the game in Germany, it completed a streak confirmed by club statistician Ged Rea as a first in our history (via Liverpoolfc.com).

Each of Ekitike’s first six goals for Liverpool has come on a different day of the week.

A unique record that sums up Ekitike’s impact

From his first strike against Crystal Palace on a Sunday in the Community Shield, to Premier League goals versus Bournemouth (Friday) and Newcastle (Monday), to that Merseyside derby finish on a Saturday, the pattern continued.

He then added a Tuesday goal past Southampton in the Carabao Cup before netting against his old club Eintracht Frankfurt on a Wednesday.

Six goals. Six different days. One record that even some of our all-time greats never managed.

It’s another small sign that Ekitike has adapted quickly to life under Arne Slot.

As Jamie Carragher discussed when assessing the Ekitike and Isak conundrum, our former No.23 warned that keeping both forwards happy would be “a difficult task” but form like this makes it impossible to drop the former PSG man right now.

Ekitike’s numbers speak for themselves

The 23-year-old’s movement and confidence continue to grow, and it’s not gone unnoticed by ex-Reds.

Roberto Firmino praised Ekitike and Isak in a recent interview, saying the pair have “the desire to become historic players for the club” and right now, the stats back him up.

His finishing is sharp, his link-up play improving, and with each game, he’s looking more like a Liverpool No.9 than a newcomer.

If this is what our so-called “backup” striker can do, the rest of Europe should be worried.

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile