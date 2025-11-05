Ex-Chelsea manager has today dropped a strong clue on when injured Liverpool player will return

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have today been given a strong clue as to when one currently injured Reds player might be back in action.

While Curtis Jones made his comeback in the win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, others such as Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong remain sidelined.

Alexander Isak has also missed recent games through injury, although Arne Slot hinted earlier this week that he’s hopeful of potentially having the striker in the matchday squad to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Even if Liverpool’s number 9 doesn’t recover in time to be involved at the Etihad Stadium, a strong hint emerged today that it shouldn’t be much longer until he’s back in action.

Isak named in Sweden squad

Graham Potter has named the first squad of his tenure as Sweden manager, with the former Chelsea boss having recently replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson in the role, and Isak has been called up for his nation’s World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia on 15 and 18 November respectively.

It helps that the Blagult aren’t in action until Saturday week, giving the Reds’ record signing another 10 days to prove his fitness for the match in Geneva, and his country’s desperate situation in their qualifying group has increased their reliance on his availability.

He was also called up for international duty in September despite having not played in several months, with the 26-year-old not partaking in pre-season with Newcastle as he sought (and ultimately secured) a transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool will be hoping Isak gets much-needed minutes for Sweden

If Isak doesn’t play any part against Man City next weekend, Slot may well be hoping that the striker gets on the pitch for Sweden in the subsequent fortnight so that he enjoys some much-needed match sharpness prior to the pre-Christmas fixture slog for his club.

Thankfully we’ve been able to call upon Hugo Ekitike throughout his teammate’s absence through injury, and such has been the Frenchman’s form that Jamie Carragher has insisted he ‘has to play‘ whenever he’s available.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old will need a breather at some point, and if our number 9 is to repay the £125m fee that Liverpool paid for him, we could do with getting him back on the pitch sooner rather than later.

Hopefully he can play some part at the Etihad on Sunday. If not, his return will likely come on international duty over the next couple of weeks.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Real Madrid press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: