Jamie Carragher gives brutal reason behind Liverpool boos for Trent

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s rare to hear Anfield united in disapproval, but one moment during Liverpool’s 1–0 Champions League win over Real Madrid summed up just how deep the wounds still are.

As the former vice-captain stepped onto the Anfield turf in white, the boos were unmistakable.

The same player who once embodied everything about us, the pride, the defiance, the belief, now represented the opposition.

Carragher defends the fans’ right to react

Speaking before kick-off, Jamie Carragher explained exactly why supporters reacted the way they did.

“I think the supporters decide what type of reception he gets,” said the Sky Sports pundit, via CBS Sports.

“The reason why the reception will be poor tonight, which I would expect, is because Trent throughout those 20 years has played the position of ‘I’m a supporter on the pitch’.”

Carragher added: “Them supporters, who are all in this stadium, wouldn’t leave on a free transfer to go play for Real Madrid.

“Now, OK, it’s his career, but what he’s said since he got in the team – that Liverpool is the only team for him, that he wants to be captain and a legend here – you don’t leave after just winning the league title to join the club that’s beaten you twice in a Champions League final.”

The former No.23 said many fans felt “hoodwinked” by the 27-year-old’s silence during the final months of his contract, particularly when Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk made their intentions to stay clear.

Trent’s return met with boos at Anfield

The reception was every bit as frosty as Carragher predicted. When our ex-right-back came out to warm up, the jeers were instant and unrelenting – a visible sign of how much his decision still stings.

As Liverpool fans sent a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold before kick-off and the defender insisted his feelings for the club “won’t change”, it’s clear this story is far from over.

For all his brilliance, running his contract down to join Real Madrid – a club that twice denied us European glory – was always going to draw that reaction.

We can respect what he achieved here, but that doesn’t mean we have to forgive the way it ended.

You can view Carragher’s comments via CBS Sports Golazo on TikTok:

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile