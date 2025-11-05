‘Workaholic’ manager has been mooted by club owner to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool by 2027

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The owner of one football club in the UK has named the manager who he believes will replace Arne Slot at Liverpool ‘within two years’.

The incumbent head coach is into his second season at Anfield, having built upon Jurgen Klopp’s exceptional work by winning the Premier League title at the first attempt and overseen a radical overhaul of the Reds’ squad this summer.

Some of the more extreme reaches of social media had been calling for the 47-year-old’s head in October amid a dreadful run of form for LFC, but Fabrizio Romano soon offered reassurance that the Dutchman has the ‘full trust’ of the people in power in L4.

Which manager has been tipped to replace Slot at Liverpool?

In an interview with Spanish media outlet Sport, the owner of Haverfordwest County claimed that Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen – who had a spell with the Welsh side in 2022 – will be Slot’s replacement at Liverpool in the not too distant future.

Rob Edwards described the 45-year-old as a ‘workaholic’ who forged a strong bond with his players and possesses a ‘special aura’, before then declaring: “I think Nicky Hayen will replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager within two years.”

Hayen is a fine manager, but Slot has our full trust

Hayen mightn’t be the most familiar managerial name to Reds supporters at the moment, but the same could’ve been said for our current boss when, two years before replacing Klopp, he was guiding Feyenoord to the inaugural Europa Conference League final.

The Belgian has won 50 of his 81 matches as Club Brugge’s permanent manager ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona tonight, with his team scoring 164 goals in that time, averaging just over two per game (Transfermarkt).

He won the double in Belgium last season and also led his team to the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition, dumping out then-Europa League holders Atalanta along the way, so his body of work speaks for itself.

While Hayen has undoubtedly done a tremendous job at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Liverpool will surely have no inclination to move on from Slot at any point in the foreseeable future, unless things really go south at Anfield.

The Dutchman deserves our full backing and has certainly been getting that from match-going supporters who chanted his name during the first half of the win over Aston Villa last weekend, prior to which we’d lost six matches out of seven.

In Arne Slot we absolutely trust!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Real Madrid press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: