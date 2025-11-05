“Wow!” – Ex-Liverpool defender blown away by one midfielder’s Madrid display

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It’s been a long few weeks for us but two wins in four days have reminded everyone that this team still knows how to fight.

After six defeats in seven, the victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid have steadied the ship, and one former Red believes that our Hungarian midfielder has been central to that turnaround.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Stephen Warnock praised Dominik Szoboszlai for what he called another “impressive performance” against the Spanish giants.

Warnock says Szoboszlai has “said absolutely not” to Wirtz

“Arne Slot has been trying to get some continuity in his back four and midfield,” Warnock said. “They were trying to get back to what they were doing best last season and they did that against Real Madrid.”

He added: “Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch weren’t great at the start of the season, but they’ve been really impressive in the past two games. They have to continue that form now.

“But when you add in Dominik Szoboszlai, wow! The energy he has, the recovery challenges he makes and the way he gets to the edge of the penalty area is so impressive.

“There was talk about Florian Wirtz taking his place but he has said: ‘Absolutely not, you’re not having my place.’”

Warnock’s words echo what we’ve already heard from inside the camp, with Van Dijk praising Szoboszlai’s “incredible” energy and leadership after the Madrid game.

Liverpool’s midfield is rediscovering its balance

It’s a view backed up by the numbers.

Against Madrid, Liverpool covered 114.2km as a team – their highest total since August – and Szoboszlai alone made 11 ball recoveries, more than any other midfielder on the pitch (via Opta).

That intensity has defined our play again, exactly as Szoboszlai himself described after the win over Madrid – explaining the “five seconds behind the ball” rule that’s restored our defensive shape.

With Florian Wirtz still adapting and the Hungarian thriving, the competition in midfield looks fierce and healthy.

As reported by BBC Sport, Warnock believes that energy and attitude will be key to Liverpool defending our Premier League crown.

It feels like the fight is back and our No.8 is leading it from the front.

