“Forgive him” – Courtois message to Liverpool fans after Trent reaction

Pictures via @beinsports_en on X

It wasn’t the homecoming anyone expected, and it certainly wasn’t the one he would have dreamed of.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped onto the Anfield pitch in the white of Real Madrid, the reception was immediate and icy.

Every touch was met with jeers, every cross mocked, as the Reds cruised to a 1–0 win that laid bare just how far apart the two parties now feel.

Courtois defends his teammate and makes emotional plea

After the game, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke to beIN Sports about the reaction, admitting he hoped Reds supporters could one day forgive the 27-year-old defender.

“I think it’s a pity,” said the Belgian. “I’m not judging the fans, they can have their own opinion, but he’s a young kid who played his whole career at Liverpool.

“We only have one career. I feel like they are hurt by this decision as they wanted something different.

“I hope that the fans can forgive him. In the longer term, eventually he can come back and they’ll honour him for all the trophies he won.”

It was a plea that struck a chord, especially given how little the full-back contributed after coming off the bench.

His crosses were poor, his confidence looked dented, and the contrast between him and Conor Bradley on the opposite flank could not have been starker.

While our former No.66 endured an awkward return, Bradley enjoyed one of his finest displays yet.

Bradley shines as Liverpool show they’ve moved on

It followed the chants heard before kick-off, as Liverpool fans sent a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Real Madrid match, making it abundantly clear who they stand behind now.

Jamie Carragher had warned beforehand that the reception would be “poor”, explaining that supporters “felt hoodwinked” after years of hearing promises about loyalty and leadership.

Carragher’s comments before the game proved to be spot on.

The irony is that it took Courtois, a rival goalkeeper, to acknowledge what was really behind the boos – heartbreak more than hatred.

Because deep down, every one of us wanted it to end differently. But when you walk away from Liverpool to join Real Madrid, in the way that this transfer happened, you can’t expect Anfield to sing your name again.

You can watch Courtois’ comments on Trent via @beINSPORTS_EN on X:

🗣️ "I hope that the fans can forgive him [@TrentAA] in the longer term, and eventually he can come back and they'll honour him for all the trophies he won." Thibaut Courtois speaks to @AndyKerrtv after Real Madrid's defeat at Anfield.#beINUCL #LIVRMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/9OjruJwfyZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 4, 2025

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile