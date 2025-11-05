Watch Federico Chiesa humiliate two Real Madrid players in final minutes of Liverpool win

(Photos by Michael Steele & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa added insult to injury with one piece of skill during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

The Mersersiders emerged victorious thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s match-winning effort in the second half of the Champions League encounter.

Arne Slot brought on the Italian forward in the dying stages of the game to see out the tie ahead of extra-time.

Federico Chiesa took the mickey against Real Madrid

Extra points go to the man formerly hailing from Juventus (pre-that inspired ‘one chat’ with the Liverpool head coach) for his end-of-game trickery.

The Italy international left his mark on the game, despite limited involvement at Anfield, after being spotted engaging in some keepy-ups after receiving a lofted ball.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @ChiesaLFC shows Chiesa deftly control the ball, before spotting two Real Madrid stars rushing to press him, and flick it on toward the path of the overlapping Mo Salah.

Just Federico Chiesa taking the piss pic.twitter.com/4aK9QWZoZO — . (@ChiesaLFC) November 4, 2025

If ever there was a “chef’s kiss” moment in football, this was it. Absolutely exquisite, naughty stuff from Liverpool’s cult hero.

What does Chiesa offer Liverpool?

It’s hard to criticise either Arne Slot or Mo Salah when it comes to Chiesa’s limited minutes at L4.

The Dutch head coach is caught between a rock and a hard place – drop a footballer who has been one of the greatest to wear the famous red shirt or commit to an arguably more in-form footballer.

In fairness to the Egyptian King, he had a far from poor game and finished with the highest rating (7.8/10) for Liverpool, according to Sofascore.

But we digress. Federico Chiesa was one of several players tasked with seeing the game out, and he did so more than admirably with only three touches of the ball.

Federico Chiesa stats vs Real Madrid 3 touches Fouled once 2/2 passes completed 1/1 ground duel(s) won

* Federico Chiesa’s stats against Real Madrid in the Champions League (Sofascore)

There’s been plenty in the way of contribution from the former Serie A star in these cameos throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

In fact, his tally of five goal contributions in 337 minutes played this term (Transfermarkt) puts him in elite territory with a goal or assist every 67.4 minutes.

Not bad going for a player who is rarely given an opportunity to string a couple of serious appearances together.

