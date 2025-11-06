Atletico find perfect way to troll Real Madrid after Liverpool win at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid is still echoing across Europe and even one of Los Blancos’ fiercest rivals couldn’t resist getting involved.

Following our 1–0 victory at Anfield, Atletico Madrid appeared to take a cheeky swipe at their city neighbours, using one of our own to do it.

Atletico’s viral post uses Liverpool connection to tease Real Madrid

Goleadores de la noche pic.twitter.com/LNf2KVFWgf — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 4, 2025

The Spanish club’s official X account (@Atleti) shared a post captioned “Goleadores de la noche” – translated as “goal scorers of the night”.

The images featured Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, and Marcos Llorente, all celebrating their respective goals in a 3-1 win against Union Saint-Gilloise.

But eagle-eyed Reds quickly spotted something more.

The photo of Alvarez wasn’t a goal celebration at all – it showed him walking alongside Kevin Mac Allister, brother of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, whose header sealed our Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

With Alexis scoring the decisive goal at Anfield, the inclusion of his brother, prominently showing the ‘Mac Allister’ name across the back of his shirt, looked like a deliberate nudge towards Madrid.

It was a moment of perfect mischief that hasn’t gone unnoticed, racking up more than 4.7 million views and 28,000 likes so far.

The Argentine brothers have already shared the pitch together at Anfield and Kevin spoke emotionally about the moment with his younger brother, a couple of weeks ago.

Mac Allister continues to shine under Slot’s Liverpool

Our No.10 has been central to everything we’ve built under Arne Slot and his goal against Madrid, a deft header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick, underlined his growing influence.

The midfielder sent Trent a message instantly after Liverpool’s goal, showing the spirit and humour running through this team.

The 26-year-old’s stats from that Real Madrid clash back up his importance too:

Alexis Mac Allister stats vs Real Madrid 1 goal 32/35 passes completed 4 shots 52 touches 1/1 dribble(s) completed 3/3 tackles won 4/8 ground duels won 1/2 aerial duels won 2 recoveries 1 interception

* Alexis Mac Allister’s stats during Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League (Sofascore)

Atletico’s social post might have been light-hearted, but the subtext was clear, it was only us who celebrated Mac Allister’s Anfield winner.

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

