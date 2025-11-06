Serie A giants expected to ‘make another attempt’ to sign ‘exceptional’ Liverpool idol in 2026

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could face renewed interest from a Serie A powerhouse for one of their players in 2026.

For much of the summer transfer window, speculation was rife as to the immediate future of Federico Chiesa. In July, Empire of the Kop reported that the Italian forward had no fewer than seven clubs eyeing a potential swoop for him, including domestic champions Napoli.

The now 28-year-old thankfully decided to remain at Anfield, and despite only being a sporadic starter, he’s already close to matching his total game-time from last season in the current campaign, much to the delight of the LFC fans who invariably belt out his name from the stands.

Napoli plotting another raid for Chiesa in 2026

On Thursday morning, Napoli Magazine claimed that the Serie A champions could go back in for the Liverpool star next year.

It’s reported that the idea of signing a ‘readymade winger capable of scoring goals’ is ‘gaining traction’ at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and that ‘one thing is certain: Napoli will make another attempt for Chiesa’ in the hope of ultimately persuading him to leave the Merseysiders.

Chiesa highly unlikely to leave Liverpool in the short-term

If Antonio Conte’s side were unable to entice the forward to leave during the summer, when his prospects of regular game-time at Anfield seemed remote, they’ll be even more hard-pressed to lure him to Naples in the coming months.

Chiesa has been deservedly rewarded with more frequent minutes this season than last, even with Liverpool signing two marquee attackers in the transfer window, and his contributions since August have caught the eye.

His instinctive keepy-uppy in the closing minutes against Real Madrid on Tuesday was a joy to watch, while Jamie Redknapp was swooning over two ‘exceptional‘ assists from the Italian in the Reds’ Carabao Cup win over Southampton in September.

With Alexander Isak beset by fitness problems over the past few months and Mo Salah departing for the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter, LFC can ill afford to part with their number 14 in January, and we don’t imagine a player of his exemplary attitude will be pushing for a mid-season exit either.

Napoli might be hopeful of bringing him back to Italy next summer, but before then, it seems highly likely that Chiesa will remain a Liverpool player.

