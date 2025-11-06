Ian Wright hails Conor Bradley after Madrid masterclass but Roy Keane can’t resist a dig

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

It was another night where Anfield roared and a young right-back answered every question asked of him.

Conor Bradley’s exceptional showing in Liverpool’s 1–0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League drew admiration from Ian Wright and Jill Scott – and a familiar critique from Roy Keane.

Wright praises Conor Bradley’s defensive display against Real Madrid

Speaking on Stick to Football on The Overlap’s YouTube channel, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was full of admiration for the 22-year-old’s performance against Vinicius Jr.

Wright said: “That’s what you want. You want to see him up against a winger like that because then that takes him to another place in respect of his confidence. He done everything last night.

“It was brilliant to watch. Fantastic to watch against one of the best wingers.”

Jill Scott echoed that sentiment, simply adding: “Conor Bradley. Wow. He was brilliant.”

That glowing praise comes after Virgil van Dijk described Bradley as “outstanding” following the win, underlining how highly the young full-back is thought of inside the Liverpool dressing room.

It followed another moment of camaraderie from within the squad, as Jeremie Frimpong cheekily praised Bradley’s “lockdown” job on Vinicius in the comments of his post-match Instagram update.

Roy Keane critiques Conor Bradley’s final pass

But not everyone was completely satisfied. Roy Keane, ever the perfectionist, highlighted one area for improvement.

“Yeah. Defensively, yeah,” Keane said. “But still lacked that picking out that final pass. He got into good positions last night. You’re still looking for that.”

The Irishman claimed that our No.12 needs to be more like Trent Alexander-Arnold and add more attacking influence to his game, apparently reluctant to praise our academy graduate for what was a brilliant display.

Bradley’s defensive numbers told a story of dominance regardless of Keane’s comments.

According to Opta, Liverpool restricted Real Madrid to just 0.45 expected goals – their lowest tally in over a year – with the Northern Irishman central to that solidity down our right-hand side.

With the Reds now climbing back up the Premier League table and looking dangerous in Europe again, it’s clear we’ve found a right back for the future.

