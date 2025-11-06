Bradley’s Gerrard confession feels like direct message to Trent

(Conor Bradley Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Trent Alexander-Arnold Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images, Steven Gerrard Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Some quotes hit harder depending on when you hear them and Conor Bradley’s latest words couldn’t have landed at a more poignant moment for Liverpool fans.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Northern Irishman revealed: “Steven Gerrard was one [I pretended to be], definitely. I used to slide about the garden trying to copy him, hit it top bins.”

It’s the kind of boyhood confession we’ve heard from countless Reds before, but in the week Anfield rang out with chants of “there’s only one Conor Bradley” and songs for Gerrard – both pointedly delivered as Trent Alexander-Arnold played against us in white – it suddenly carries a different kind of weight.

Bradley’s backyard dreams to Anfield nights

Bradley, now 22 and on 70 appearances for the club, was immense in our 1–0 Champions League win over Real Madrid – a night where Liverpool not only dominated Xabi Alonso’s men but reclaimed something much deeper.

For all the talk of systems and signings, this was a reminder that character still matters.

Liverpool fans sent a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold from the stands and Jamie Carragher backed supporters’ reaction to their former vice-captain.

So when Bradley says he grew up pretending to be Gerrard, it feels almost symbolic.

He represents everything we still want to believe in: loyalty, hunger, and a real connection to the club.

Bradley: Liverpool’s right-back for now and the future

It’s easy to forget how quickly Bradley’s rise has happened.

From a promising academy talent to first-team regular, the No.12 has become a fixture under Arne Slot – trusted defensively, bold going forward, and fearless under pressure.

There’s poetry in the fact that, while one local lad chose Madrid, another boyhood Red stepped into his position – embodying the same values Gerrard stood for.

As Bradley put it himself when asked what a younger version of himself would think of his current standing at Anfield: “He’d be telling me now to keep going and keep working hard, and just try to make the most of what you’ve got.”

Liverpool fans don’t need reminding of what loyalty looks like. Sometimes it’s not shouted, it’s just lived.

