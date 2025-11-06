Far from fearing for his place, Dominik Szoboszlai has become indispensable for Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz in June, there were questions in some quarters as to what it would mean for Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian was a mainstay in the Reds side which romped to the Premier League title last season, but with Arne Slot rarely deviating from his preferred 4-2-3-1 and the midfield duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister so outstanding, it looked as though our number 8 might be the fall guy.

Instead, 17 matches into the current campaign, the 25-year-old has played the joint-most minutes of anyone at Anfield (equal with Virgil van Dijk on 1,350).

Szoboszlai has been a smart investment for Liverpool

There's no disputing that the £60m Liverpool spent to sign Szoboszlai in the summer of 2023 has been a smart investment.

In 109 appearances for the Reds so far, he has 17 goals and 19 assists – not outrageous numbers, but a steady supply nonetheless from the versatile midfielder, who’s obliged Slot by frequently moving to right-back in the early weeks of the season.

Speaking about the Hungary international after he excelled in the win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Van Dijk proclaimed: “Dom is very important. The energy he brings on the pitch is incredible. The quality that he has is outstanding.”

Just how important has Szoboszlai been for Liverpool?

The figures are there to substantiate the captain’s claims about Szoboszlai’s importance to Liverpool, as we can see in the chart below (with data from FBref).

Szoboszlai in 2025/26 Rank in Liverpool squad Assists 5 1st xG 2.2 4th Shots 33 Joint-2nd Key passes 27 3rd Passes into the final third 104 2nd Shot-creating actions 71 1st Goal-creating actions 10 1st Tackles won 21 1st Progressive carries 47 1st Blocks 13 Joint-1st

In an article for The Athletic on Thursday morning, Gregg Evans made the case for the 25-year-old to be considered a strong candidate to take over the captaincy of Liverpool after Van Dijk leaves the club.

The midfielder already holds the armband for Hungary, and given his plethora of elite-level experience and how he leads by example on the pitch, he definitely appears to have what it takes to skipper the Reds in future years.

One of the enduring images of last season was Szoboszlai sprawled on the Etihad Stadium turf, having collapsed in an exhausted heap at the final whistle after his indefatigable performance in the 2-0 win over Manchester City in February which was realistically the day that any lingering doubt over who’d win the Premier League title was extinguished.

It summed up just how much effort he’d put into helping Liverpool to achieve a defining result on their path to glory, with Kopites adoring his blend of attrition and aesthetic brilliance.

Such has been the Hungarian’s magnificence of late that Slot has taken to redeploying Wirtz as a left winger, with our no.8 simply proving too good to drop from the number 10 role in the Reds’ line-up.