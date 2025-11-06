‘Surprised me a lot’ – Pep Guardiola hadn’t been expecting one thing from Liverpool this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola admitted that he was ‘surprised’ by one thing he’s seen from Liverpool this season.

The Manchester City manager comes up against Arne Slot’s Reds on Sunday as both teams aim to close the gap to leaders Arsenal, who are currently seven points clear of the reigning Premier League champions in third place.

This time last week, the Merseysiders were reeling from a sixth defeat in seven matches in all competitions as their campaign seemed in danger of falling apart, but convincing victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid in recent days have provided a timely confidence boost.

Guardiola ‘surprised’ by Liverpool’s October slump

Speaking ahead of the Etihad Stadium clash this coming weekend, Guardiola voiced his surprise at Liverpool’s dismal run of form in October, but he’s also noted the resurgence in momentum that our two successive wins have brought going into Sunday.

The Man City boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “Of course it surprised me a lot that they lost a lot of games but sometimes it’s about momentum. All the clubs are there except Arsenal, who are more consistent than anyone, but the season is long so we try to be there and see what happens.”

Guardiola knows what Liverpool are capable of

On the face of it, Liverpool’s results this season appear to have been a sprinkling of good and bad, but since the Community Shield in August they’ve actually been divided into two distinct chunks – the seven straight wins to start the campaign, followed by six defeats in their subsequent seven games.

The Reds have gone from one extreme to the other, and they’ll be hoping that the two victories over the past week are merely the starting point of another prolonged positive run as the crucial festive period draws nearer.

Neither team can be classed as overwhelming favourites for Sunday – Paul Scholes has backed Slot’s men to repeat their Etihad triumph of last season, whereas Roy Keane believes Man City will come out on top – and the pre-match narrative for both sides could be dictated by what happens to Arsenal.

If the Gunners beat Sunderland away on Saturday, the pressure on their two nearest pursuers to claim all three points will intensify. Conversely, if the leaders slip up, then City and Liverpool will both be incentivised to seize their opportunity to close the gap and land a direct hit on a title rival.

Guardiola has faced the Reds often enough over the past decade (Sunday’s fixture will be his 25th against us) to know that, even when the Merseysiders have been enduring a difficult time, they’re more than capable of excelling on the big occasion and landing a knockout punch on their Manchester rivals.

We could be in for another epic between these two teams at the weekend!

