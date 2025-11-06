Jill Scott thinks Trent deserved a “Pickford moment” at Anfield – she couldn’t be more wrong

Everyone is still talking about the atmosphere at Anfield on Tuesday night but not everyone seems to understand why it happened.
Speaking on Stick to Football via The Overlap on YouTube, former England midfielder Jill Scott offered a frankly bizarre comparison when asked about the reception Trent Alexander-Arnold received on his return with Real Madrid.
She said: “Sport should give lovely moments, like Jordan Pickford went back to the Stadium of Light and his son’s got a half Everton, half Sunderland strip on… I think those full-circle moments are lovely.
“Trent didn’t do anything, did he? I don’t think he did anything wrong.”
Why Jill Scott’s comment misses the mark
Jordan Pickford's son wearing a half and half shirt 🥺
The Everton goalkeeper faces his boyhood club for the first time! ✨ pic.twitter.com/LrxvPiNeVj
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2025
For anyone who’s actually followed this story, the issue isn’t that Liverpool fans didn’t want a “lovely moment”. It’s that Trent made sure there couldn’t be one.
He ran down his contract, moved to Madrid for £10 million just weeks before leaving on a free, and did it while insisting for years that he wanted to be our captain for life.
When Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk committed their futures, he stayed silent, all the while learning Spanish and plotting his move to a club that has beaten us in two Champions League finals.
Carragher explained perfectly before kick-off why the boos were justified – “them supporters wouldn’t leave on a free to go play for Real Madrid,” the former No.23 said.
Paul Scholes even joked that the right-back “probably left a better team to go to a worse team”.
What happened at Anfield proved the point
Anfield responded in the most Liverpool way possible: passionate, emotional, but never crossing the line. We booed because he lied to us, not because he left.
Tuesday’s 1–0 win over Madrid was everything he claimed to have outgrown – intense, united, and driven by pride in the shirt.
Conor Bradley handled Vinicius Junior brilliantly, Florian Wirtz shone in midfield, and Alexis Mac Allister’s decisive header reminded everyone that we don’t need to look backwards.
If we’d offered “lovely moments” and a half Real Madrid, half Liverpool kit for Trent’s family – it couldn’t send a worse message for who we are and what we stand for as a club.
Well said. If he brought in 142 million transfer kitty, he will be cheered by the fans and his mural would not have been vandalized. Only Liverpool fans understand the feelings of betrayal.
The ones who are taking it most personally (the lies – really just a cover story to buy time on the title run in) will have to come to terms with it at some point.
It’s appreciated that’s it’s still sore given the tie we’ve just played, but it takes one’s mind off the NOW.
Conor, Jeremie and the rest need their heads on the next game.
The fans can help with that by putting it behind them, showing Trent and RM that they can’t hurt us and leaving this distraction to the past.
If Trent had brought in £142m (is that an allusion to Pip Coutinho ?), it would’ve tempered the blow of losing him a little, but not much.
I don’t know if you’ve noticed LFC’s spend recently.
As for the mural, maybe asking whoever is responsible for it to have it replaced is better than vandalising it ?
People still have to live round there.
Ps. Reds fans do know betrayal well, but we don’t have the monopoly on it.
It’s self-defeating game to allow oneself to succumb to victimhood, especially something as small a piece in our history as one right-back.
We fight in all the ways we can for justice and a fair game.
I won’t be losing sleep over Trent’s manner of going.
We’ve got a couple of belters now.
Who said “NOBODY IS BIGGER THAN THE CLUB” ?