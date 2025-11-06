Jill Scott thinks Trent deserved a “Pickford moment” at Anfield – she couldn’t be more wrong

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Everyone is still talking about the atmosphere at Anfield on Tuesday night but not everyone seems to understand why it happened.

Speaking on Stick to Football via The Overlap on YouTube, former England midfielder Jill Scott offered a frankly bizarre comparison when asked about the reception Trent Alexander-Arnold received on his return with Real Madrid.

She said: “Sport should give lovely moments, like Jordan Pickford went back to the Stadium of Light and his son’s got a half Everton, half Sunderland strip on… I think those full-circle moments are lovely.

“Trent didn’t do anything, did he? I don’t think he did anything wrong.”

Why Jill Scott’s comment misses the mark

Jordan Pickford's son wearing a half and half shirt 🥺 The Everton goalkeeper faces his boyhood club for the first time! ✨ pic.twitter.com/LrxvPiNeVj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2025

For anyone who’s actually followed this story, the issue isn’t that Liverpool fans didn’t want a “lovely moment”. It’s that Trent made sure there couldn’t be one.

He ran down his contract, moved to Madrid for £10 million just weeks before leaving on a free, and did it while insisting for years that he wanted to be our captain for life.

When Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk committed their futures, he stayed silent, all the while learning Spanish and plotting his move to a club that has beaten us in two Champions League finals.

Carragher explained perfectly before kick-off why the boos were justified – “them supporters wouldn’t leave on a free to go play for Real Madrid,” the former No.23 said.

Paul Scholes even joked that the right-back “probably left a better team to go to a worse team”.

What happened at Anfield proved the point

Anfield responded in the most Liverpool way possible: passionate, emotional, but never crossing the line. We booed because he lied to us, not because he left.

Tuesday’s 1–0 win over Madrid was everything he claimed to have outgrown – intense, united, and driven by pride in the shirt.

Conor Bradley handled Vinicius Junior brilliantly, Florian Wirtz shone in midfield, and Alexis Mac Allister’s decisive header reminded everyone that we don’t need to look backwards.

If we’d offered “lovely moments” and a half Real Madrid, half Liverpool kit for Trent’s family – it couldn’t send a worse message for who we are and what we stand for as a club.

You can view Scott’s comments (from 1:15:38) via The Overlap on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile