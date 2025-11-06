Klopp’s two former clubs meet at Anfield and fans will be wondering

(Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

It’s a fixture built on friendship, shared history and unforgettable nights but this time, the focus might be on who isn’t confirmed rather than who is.

Liverpool have announced that our Legends side will host Borussia Dortmund Legends at Anfield in March 2026, with all proceeds once again supporting the LFC Foundation, via Liverpoolfc.com.

The match will mark almost a decade since our 4–3 comeback win over the same opposition in the 2016 Europa League, one of the most dramatic nights in our modern history.

The event will raise funds for both the LFC Foundation and the BVB Foundation, supporting health, education and employability projects across both communities.

Matt Parish, chief executive of the LFC Foundation, said: “Our annual legends game is always a special occasion, and we’re delighted to be welcoming BVB to Anfield.

“These games not only celebrate the history of our clubs and our footballing heroes of days past, but they also have a lasting impact – helping us continue delivering life-changing work.”

Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders and All Red Members, with general sale opening on Friday 7 November.

Could Klopp return for Liverpool vs Dortmund legends match?

Naturally, there’s one question every Red will be asking: will Jurgen Klopp be there?

Given the 58-year-old’s role as honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, it would make perfect sense for him to be involved in some capacity – even just to hand over the cheque or take the applause from the Kop.

After all, Klopp himself said last year: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community… I’m really proud to continue my work with them.”

But any return could be complicated by his current relationship with his former club.

The German’s decision to take a role with Red Bull sparked a fierce backlash in Dortmund, with one reporter describing how some BVB supporters called him “dead to me”.

That fallout means a reunion might be awkward, no matter how much love still flows from Merseyside.

Whatever happens, the occasion promises to be special. Two clubs bound by ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and one unforgettable comeback, meeting once more at the home of footballing miracles.

