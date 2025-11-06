Fabrizio Romano drops cryptic social media hint in response to Liverpool contract reports

Image via DAZN Football

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a cryptic social media hint regarding the possibility of a new contract for one Liverpool player.

On Thursday, The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reported that ‘preliminary discussions are taking place’ with Anfield chiefs over a potential new deal for Dominik Szoboszlai, although ‘club sources are downplaying that any agreement is imminent’.

The Hungarian is currently contracted to the Premier League champions until June 2028 and earning £120,000 per week on Merseyside (Capology).

Romano drops cryptic hint over Szoboszlai contract talks

Shortly after the aforementioned article was published, one Liverpool fan page on X shared a one-sentence summary of the story, with credit given to the journalist who penned the piece.

Romano then waded in with a cryptic reply consisting of just two emojis – a winking face and a film frame.

Romano’s reply seems to be a positive hint

It’s not distinctly clear exactly what Romano means with his response to the original tweet, but the positivity of the winking emoji would indicate that he believes there’s substance to the story.

With one reliable source in The Athletic reporting the news and another in the Italian transfer guru seemingly corroborating it, there seems a more than plausible possibility that the wheels have been set in motion behind the scenes regarding a potential new contract for Szoboszlai.

Although there are other contractual situations at Anfield which are far more pressing (Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have less than eight months remaining on their deals), it’s encouraging to hear that FSG appear determined to secure the long-term future of the Hungarian midfielder.

Virgil van Dijk was effusive in his praise for his Liverpool teammate after the win over Real Madrid on Tuesday, and with good reason – the 25-year-old was excellent on the night, and it was from his free kick that Alexis Mac Allister scored the winning goal.

The captain was one of three players at the centre of a long-running contractual soap opera in L4 last season. It seems that Richard Hughes is determined not to repeat the melodrama with Szoboszlai, hence the proactivity in starting negotiations well in advance of the 2028 expiry date.

