‘I have a massive feeling’ – Paul Scholes and Roy Keane disagree on City v Liverpool predictions

Images via The Overlap and Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Paul Scholes and Roy Keane went in opposite directions with their forecasts for Liverpool’s Premier League showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds can leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side into second place if they repeat last season’s victory at the Etihad Stadium, and there might also be an opportunity to close the gap on Arsenal if the current leaders were to drop points at high-flying Sunderland 24 hours previously.

After a horrific run of six defeats from seven games in all competitions, Arne Slot’s side have bounced back with deserved wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, although their next opponents have won eight of their last 10 matches.

What have Scholes and Keane predicted for Man City v Liverpool?

The pundits on Stick to Football gave their predictions for a selection of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including the Man City-Liverpool showdown, and the majority verdict was a home win.

With his Arsenal hat on, Ian Wright proclaimed: “It would be a good result to draw, but I think City will beat them”, with Jill Scott and Keane both replying “I do” in agreement.

However, Gary Neville appeared to sit on the fence as he didn’t pick a winner, while Scholes – who declared this week that Liverpool are ‘a better team’ than Real Madrid – said with a bit more certainty: “I have a massive feeling. I just think Liverpool are better. 2-1.”

Liverpool can go to the Etihad with renewed confidence

A week ago, the game at the Etihad would’ve felt daunting for the Reds, but two terrific results over the past six days have provided a timely injection of confidence ahead of what’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

If Slot’s side can pull off a repeat of last season’s result, then it’d feel like they truly have turned the corner after a wretched October, but they’ll need their whole team – and especially the back four – to raise their standards even higher on Sunday.

We’re sure you’ve noticed, but Man City have a striker named Erling Haaland who’s been doing alright recently – his goal against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night was his 27th for club and country since the start of August.

The 25-year-old has only been kept scoreless in two matches in which he’s played this term, and Guardiola’s team lost (and failed to score) in both (Transfermarkt).

Stifling his threat will be imperative for Liverpool if they’re to claim a result on Sunday, but having nullified the equally prolific Kylian Mbappe in midweek, they won’t fear the challenged of facing the ponytailed Norwegian.

The Reds will need to be at their best to win at the weekend, but their resurgent performances over the past week should see them go to Manchester with a genuine belief that they can claim another three points.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Real Madrid press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: