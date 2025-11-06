Report: ‘Very important’ Liverpool player in ‘preliminary discussions’ over new contract

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is reportedly in ‘preliminary’ talks over a potential new contract at Anfield.

Most of the 2024/25 season was played out to the uncomfortable backdrop of uncertainty as to whether Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold would sign new deals with the club, until the first two eventually put pen to paper in April.

It’s now the turn of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson to be approaching a crossroads as to whether or not they’ll extend their contracts, but beyond those whose deals expire next summer, FSG appear to be looking further ahead to secure the long-term future of some players at the club.

Alex Crook reported in September (via talkSPORT) that Liverpool are prepared to offer Ryan Gravenberch a new contract, although the Dutchman played down such claims this week.

Szoboszlai and Liverpool in ‘preliminary’ talks over new contract

According to Gregg Evans for The Athletic on Thursday morning, ‘preliminary discussions are taking place’ with Anfield chiefs over a possible new deal for Dominik Szoboszlai, although ‘club sources are downplaying that any agreement is imminent’.

Similar to his aforementioned midfield teammate, the Hungarian’s current terms run to June 2028.

Szoboszlai would 100% deserve a contract extension at Liverpool

Szoboszlai is currently on £120,000 per week at Liverpool, with 11 teammates earning more than him (Capology), and the 25-year-old could justifiably clamour for a wage increase to better reflect his standing at the club.

Van Dijk hailed the midfielder as a ‘very important‘ player for the Reds after the win over Real Madrid on Tuesday, and no LFC fan would disagree with that assertion from the skipper.

Indeed, Evans argued in his piece for The Athletic that our number 8 could be a strong contender to succeed the 34-year-old as our captain after the current holder of the armband departs Anfield, and it’s a fair shout given that he already has that role for Hungary and leads by example with his performances on the pitch.

It attests to how magnificent Szoboszlai has been this season that, even when Liverpool were in the midst of a dreadful run of form last month, he was still putting in top-level displays which unfortunately weren’t replicated throughout the team as a whole.

While there are more urgent contractual matters at the club, it’s encouraging to discover that the wheels are seemingly being put in motion for the Hungarian midfielder to be rewarded with a new deal which’ll hopefully keep him on Merseyside throughout the prime of his career.

