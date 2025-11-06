(Video) Florian Wirtz stars in newly-released advert alongside Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi

Image via Adidas Football

We now know one thing that Florian Wirtz has been getting up to when not training or playing for Liverpool!

After the Reds’ match against Manchester City at the weekend, the 22-year-old will link up with the Germany squad as they aim to secure their place at next summer’s World Cup, which they’re currently on course to do.

Our number 7 missed the previous edition in Qatar due to injury, although he scored the first goal of Euro 2024 when his country hosted the tournament, beginning with a 5-1 win over Scotland before eventual champions Spain knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

Wirtz stars in new Adidas advert

On Wednesday, Adidas released a multitude of new international shirts for the 2026 and 2027 cycle, some of which also featured in an advert by the sportswear giant as the anticipation for the World Cup in North America steps up a gear.

Wirtz is one of three high-profile footballers to appear in the commercial, along with Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, and the Liverpool star is seen dribbling past a team of gridiron players before scoring into an ice hockey net, a couple of clear references to two of the three co-hosts (USA, Canada and Mexico).

2026 could be an unforgettable year for Wirtz

The 22-year-old has had an eventful qualifying campaign with Germany so far, scoring a sublime free kick in their 3-1 win over Northern Ireland but also receiving criticism from his homeland over some of his performances for Die Mannschaft.

The Reds’ number 7 has been subjected to more intense scrutiny since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal over the summer, and although he’s yet to score for his new club, he played excellently in the win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night and has shown flashes of genius.

Prior to starring at Euro 2024 for his country, he won a domestic double and reached a European final under Xabi Alonso at the BayArena – we’d certainly welcome a repeat of that for Wirtz next May (except with a different outcome for him in the Champions League final!).

The next eight months of his career could provide him with some of his greatest footballing moments, if Liverpool have trophies to lift at the end of the season and Germany go on to win their fifth World Cup in New Jersey on 19 July 2026!

You can see the advert in full below, via @adidasfootball on X:

training hits different this year. this is adidas. 🏉🚙🤠🎳📰⚽️ el entrenamiento se siente distinto este año. este es adidas. 🏉🚙🤠🎳📰⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZeTeTmIIc6 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) November 6, 2025

