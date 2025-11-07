Oxlade-Chamberlain explains how Curtis Jones won over Liverpool dressing room

Pictures via Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast on YouTube

It takes more than talent to break into a Liverpool midfield, and according to one of our former players, Curtis Jones had the mentality to match his ability.

Speaking on The Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened up about what separates young players who survive in senior football from those who fade away.

The 32-year-old reflected on his own journey at Southampton, before using Jones as the perfect modern-day example of how to make the leap from academy to first team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain praises Jones’ confidence and humility

“I think a big thing for young players when they break into a first team, is that your character gets tested early,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Having respect for your older teammates but also having that bit of arrogance and confidence is crucial.

“The last example I can remember who did it really well was Curtis Jones.”

The former Arsenal man explained how Jones impressed senior figures such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner during his early days under Jurgen Klopp.

“When he came into the first team, he still had that confidence to try something, but when the older boys gave him some old-school treatment, he reacted really well to it and listened,” Oxlade-Chamberlain continued.

“He’d ask, ‘What do you mean by that?’ and that goes a long way with older players. Then they want to help you and make you shine.”

It’s an insight that adds even more weight to Jones’ ongoing development this season, particularly after his record-breaking 122-pass display in Frankfurt which proved how far he’s come as a midfielder under Arne Slot.

Lessons from Southampton to Anfield

Oxlade-Chamberlain compared the Liverpool midfielder’s attitude to his own early days at Southampton, where Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert acted as mentors.

“I tried to integrate myself with the senior players, earn respect and learn from them. You need that support,” he said.

The comments come in the week that Oxlade-Chamberlain was spotted training with Arsenal’s under-21s to maintain fitness as he searches for a new club.

It’s clear that even in reflection, the ex-Red remains invested in seeing our homegrown players succeed and Jones is proving exactly why that balance of respect and arrogance can turn potential into pedigree at Anfield.

You can view Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comments on Jones (from 24:37) via The Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast on YouTube:

