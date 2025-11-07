Ex-Liverpool midfielder explains how Henderson’s shouting made him a better player

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

When you’ve played alongside some of the best footballers in the world, it takes something special for one of them to stand out above the rest and for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, that player was Jordan Henderson.

Speaking on The Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast, the former England international admitted that our ex-captain’s relentless standards pushed him harder than anyone else during his time at Anfield.

“Who would be best for me [to play with]? Yeah, Hendo has to be in there,” he said.

“He by far made me a better player because of how much he demanded from me at all times.”

The 32-year-old revealed that playing with Henderson was like having a manager on the pitch, describing how the skipper’s constant communication forced everyone to stay sharp – even when it grated at times.

“He’s commentating the game for you. When it’s good, it’s great because there’s a lot of positive commentary coming.

“When you’re having a nightmare, it’s one after the other – you just want five minutes to gather your thoughts,” Oxlade-Chamberlain laughed.

Henderson’s demands turned teammates into winners

The pair shared a dressing room through Liverpool’s most successful modern era, winning the Champions League, Premier League, and multiple domestic trophies together.

Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted that although the shouting could be relentless, it always came from a place of respect and leadership.

“I respect him that much because he’ll never shout at you and not do it himself,” he said. “He pushed me constantly – a bit like my dad.”

It’s the kind of leadership that’s been sorely missed since Henderson’s move to Brentford, a sentiment echoed recently when Jeff Stelling claimed Liverpool are ‘missing’ Jordan Henderson and his ability to “control everything” in midfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s words also complement his earlier praise for Curtis Jones, when he spoke about how the young Scouser earned respect from Henderson and the senior group early on.

That thread of accountability, demanding more from each other, is exactly what made us champions under Klopp and what Arne Slot will be continuing with his current squad.

Henderson’s influence in numbers

Player Liverpool Apps Goals Assists Win % Major Honours Jordan Henderson 492 33 58 59.60% 6 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 146 18 13 65.80% 6

Both midfielders were key parts of the club’s resurgence and it’s no wonder Oxlade-Chamberlain still speaks of Henderson with such admiration.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comments on Henderson (from 42:13) via Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post-match press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile