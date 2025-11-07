‘That’s the best compliment he can get’ – Slot makes Gerrard remark about Szoboszlai

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Arne Slot has made a bold comparison that sums up just how highly he rates Dominik Szoboszlai’s recent performances for Liverpool.

Speaking in his pre-Manchester City press conference, our head coach admitted the Hungarian’s form has reached a new level, even by his already “outstanding” standards.

The No.8 has been central to our back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, providing the assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s decisive goal against the Spanish giants.

When it was suggested that Szoboszlai’s display on Tuesday night was one “Steven Gerrard would have been proud of”, Slot smiled: “That’s probably the best compliment he can get!”

Szoboszlai’s outstanding season under Slot

Slot went on to praise the midfielder’s consistency since the start of the campaign.

“I think he’s been outstanding throughout the whole season but these two games brought even more out of the team and out of him,” the Dutchman said, via Empire of the Kop.

“For me, for obvious reasons; but it’s maybe smarter not to say those reasons because I don’t want to say the same things over and over again, and you probably know what I mean without me saying it?

“I think Dom has a lot, a lot, a lot of qualities but one of them is also his work without the ball.

“And his work without the ball was… I like his work without the ball every single game and in the last two games that was probably even above his own standards.”

The hard graft out of possession is exactly what Virgil van Dijk highlighted after the Madrid win when he said Szoboszlai’s “energy on the pitch is incredible”, encouraging him to “keep doing it for the rest of the season.”

The Hungarian’s rise continues amid contract talks

Szoboszlai’s form comes at an interesting time, with reports on Thursday suggesting that “preliminary discussions” have begun over a potential new deal at Anfield.

Already on five assists and two goals from 15 starts this term, the 25-year-old is now matching his creative output with leadership and work rate – two traits that defined Gerrard at his peak.

After that Real Madrid performance – described by Opta Analyst as “dominant” – it’s no wonder Slot and his staff see a player capable of carrying this Liverpool side into another title race.

And as we head to the Etihad this weekend, it feels like the perfect time for the No.8 to show again exactly why his manager can’t stop talking about him.

