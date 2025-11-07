Slot confirms Liverpool injury boost before Man City but issues key warning

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has offered a mixed injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown at the Etihad.

Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak will return to training on Friday after three weeks out, but warned supporters not to expect the Swedish forward to be at his best immediately.

Speaking in his pre-Manchester City press conference, the 47-year-old said: “He will train for the first time today with the team again, after being three weeks out.

“I know that I said three weeks ago, ‘his pre-season has ended,’ so now it’s time for us to see where he is.

“But I have to come back to those words because if you’re three weeks only with the rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels he was three weeks ago.

“Although our rehab team is doing an incredible job, you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team.

“As much as we try to replicate it, that’s simply not possible. So, again, I have to say, give him some time.”

Isak set to return but Alisson and Frimpong still sidelined

The British-record signing has missed the past four games after sustaining a muscular issue in late October.

His absence has allowed Hugo Ekitike to continue leading the line and the Frenchman has thrived being our solitary central striking option.

The manager’s message was clear: Isak will need patience and rhythm before he’s ready to challenge his teammate.

It ties in with what Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville discussed recently about the striker’s early challenges since joining Liverpool, with Keane insisting: “I still think he’ll come good for him. I think he’ll come good.”

Slot also addressed the situations of Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong, confirming that both are expected to return after the international break.

“Alisson for sure. And I expect Jeremie back after the international break as well because we play from November till March! But I don’t expect Jeremie to be fully fit for Forest,” he added.

That update will come as a relief after Paul Scholes recently said that Liverpool have sorely missed Alisson, arguing that “every shot seems to be going in” without the Brazilian between the posts.

Reds chasing momentum before international break

Sunday’s clash with City offers a huge opportunity for us to move within touching distance of the top of the table.

Liverpool currently sit third with 18 points, just one behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

The meeting comes off the back of a superb 1–0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, a performance in which we looked back to our best – full of energy, control and defensive discipline.

A repeat of that display could see Slot’s men head into the break firmly in the title race, especially with key players edging back towards full fitness.

You can watch Slot’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

