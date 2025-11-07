‘Liverpool have started talks’: Fabrizio Romano drops major update ahead of January window

Liverpool have ‘started talks’ with Dominik Szoboszlai over a new contract extension, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders are understood to be very pleased with the quality of the Hungarian’s performances in the 2025/26 season.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Liverpool open contract talks with Dominik Szoboszlai

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening.

It confirms reporting on the subject already carried out by The Athletic’s Gregg Evans on Thursday morning. The journalist noted ‘preliminary discussions’ had taken place over a new deal for Szoboszlai.

The Italian reporter went on to add that Liverpool intend to follow up with Ryan Gravenberch (contract also expiring in 2028) to extend his stay at Anfield.

🚨🇭🇺 Liverpool have started talks over new deal with Dominik Szoboszlai, after exclusive story 2 weeks ago. Plan was clear: Szobo and Gravenberch to discuss new contracts soon, as talks started with the Hungarian. Club super happy + top performances. 🎥 https://t.co/Bi5c4wmwGi pic.twitter.com/nWKxr5rkIt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2025

With just over two and a half years left on both midfielders’ deals, it’s a clear sign from the club that they believe the pair have a central role to play in Liverpool’s on-the-pitch success for years to come.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season

What a change in narrative following on from a summer window in which Florian Wirtz’s arrival, according to some commentators, spelled doom for Liverpool’s number eight.

Playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League, however, Dominik Szoboszlai even outshone the German international in what was also an impressive display from the Reds’ record signing.

Average statistical ratings may currently place the Hungary star third in the rankings – but in our view, the evidence of the eyes can’t be denied.

Player Average rating Ryan Gravenberch 7.61/10 Cody Gakpo 7.55/10 Dominik Szoboszlai 7.51/10

* Liverpool player rankings in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

The 25-year-old has categorically been Liverpool’s standout player of the 2025/26 season, which is high praise indeed given how much the base of the midfield has missed Ryan Gravenberch.

That being said, the overall balance of the side has greatly benefited from Slot bringing Szoboszlai’s stint at right-back to an end.

The Dutch head coach touched on this in his pre-Man City press conference, emphasising the midfielder’s ‘off the ball’ qualities in particular.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile