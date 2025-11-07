‘I’ve switched sides’ – Chris Sutton’s Liverpool title U-turn ahead of City showdown

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into Sunday’s clash with Manchester City with belief quietly returning after back-to-back wins – but not everyone is convinced we’re back to our best.

Sutton says Liverpool are ‘too vulnerable’

Speaking on BBC Sport’s Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton questioned whether we can sustain another title challenge this season, despite signs of recovery under Arne Slot.

“Did Liverpool turn a corner with their great win over Real Madrid in midweek? Maybe,” he said. “But this will show us where they are really at.”

Sutton backed City to edge the game 2–1 and claimed that our defensive record makes it difficult to see us lifting the Premier League trophy again.

“I don’t often change my mind this early, but I don’t think Liverpool can win [the title] any more,” he admitted. “We’ve already seen in the first 10 games how, defensively, they are too vulnerable.”

It’s a stark reversal from the former striker’s pre-season outlook, when he tipped us to reclaim the title.

He also predicted Erling Haaland would score again, adding, “How can you go into any game and think he won’t?”

The 52-year-old went further, insisting both sides are “fighting for second place” because he believes Arsenal will now go on to win the league.

Liverpool’s numbers suggest otherwise

While Sutton may doubt us, the data tells a more balanced story.

As highlighted by Opta, the supercomputer gave Pep Guardiola’s team a 45.4% chance of victory, with 27.7% for a Liverpool win and 26.9% for a draw – proving how fine the margins remain.

With Alexander Isak returning to training, it gives the boss another attacking option alongside Mo Salah – who is one goal from surpassing Wayne Rooney’s record for most goal involvements at a single club.

Sutton might think Arsenal are untouchable, but we’ve seen this story before. Write us off, and we tend to respond.

With Salah chasing history and Isak back in the squad, the 2–1 scoreline Sutton predicted might not look quite so clever come Sunday evening.

