‘So rapid’: Federico Chiesa says Liverpool signing is now the fastest player at the club

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Federico Chiesa has lauded Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai’s remarkable pace.

The former Juventus forward was responding to a series of fan-submitted Q&As in an interview with Sky Sports.

Liverpool signed Frimpong from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, activating his £29.5m release clause, in the summer transfer window.

Federico Chiesa is impressed with Jeremie Frimpong

Chiesa agreed that the Netherlands international is currently the quickest player at the club.

“Fast, so rapid,” the Italy international spoke on Sky Sports.

However, he did admit that Dominik Szoboszlai was also formidable “when the pitch opens up and he has a long stride. But in the first few metres, I think Frimpong is one of the fastest.”

Premier League data recorded back in September would appear to support that theory, with Frimpong clocking one of the fastest speeds in the 2025/26 season.

Player Top speed (km/h) Jackson Tchatchoua 37.30 Bryan Mbeumo 36.36 Dan James 36.14 Yankuba Minteh 36.11 Anthony Elanga 36.00 Jeremie Frimpong 35.86

* Premier League players’ top recorded speeds in the 2025/26 season (as of September 6)

How is Jeremie Frimpong getting on at Liverpool?

Injuries have made the Dutchman’s adaptation to Premier League football a little bumpier than he’d have liked.

However, in the meantime, it has afforded Conor Bradley the opportunity to remind the world, and the Anfield faithful, of his potentially world-class ceiling.

With Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirming Jeremie Frimpong will be sidelined until after the international break, the right-back slot looks like the Northern Ireland international’s to lose.

What do the stats say about Frimpong?

That’s not to say our Academy graduate won’t be facing stiff competition as soon as his Dutch counterpart is back in fighting shape.

The former German top-flight defender has only had 84 minutes of Premier League action to showcase his talents to new boss Slot.

However, in a tiny pool of data, Frimpong has already proven the value he can offer this Liverpool side on the ball.

Jeremie Frimpong stats 1.07 chances created 2.14 successful crosses 2.14 successful dribbles 66.7% dribble success 6.43 touches in opposition box

* Jeremie Frimpong’s stats per 90 in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

