‘Not a joy to watch anymore’ – Arne Slot takes aim at time-wasting teams

Arne Slot has admitted he’s losing patience with what he calls the “new tactics” of modern football and it’s a message that cuts right to the heart of where we’ve struggled this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, Liverpool’s head coach lamented the way time-wasting and direct play have taken over the game.

“There are so many other games, especially currently in football, that are not, in my opinion, a joy to watch anymore,” he said. “It’s become more and more time wasting.

“It’s become more and more things that I don’t like that much about the game, but which are very good tools to use to make it difficult for other teams if they play against you.

“So it’s a new tactic in football, I would say.”

Liverpool need to show strength against time-wasting tactics

The Dutchman’s comments strike a familiar chord.

He’s spoken before about our struggles against sides who rely on long balls, throw-ins and direct transitions, and while it’s admirable to hear such honesty, it’s also sparked debate about whether we should be so open about our weaknesses.

Ruud Gullit questioned why our boss was willing to publicly explain the tactical problems we’ve faced.

And Jason Burt of The Telegraph warned Arne Slot that repeatedly airing those frustrations risks “talking yourself into further trouble”.

Slot’s stance, however, is clear. He believes Liverpool must find a way to be stronger in these moments, not just tactically, but mentally.

It works and we struggle against it, it’s up to us to find a way to be stronger defensively in these situations though and prove that playing football the right way can be a reason we achieve more success.

City clash suits Liverpool’s footballing principles

The timing of the comments is significant.

After facing Aston Villa and Real Madrid, both of whom tried to play their way through us rather than bypass us, the Reds responded with convincing wins.

Now comes a trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s side, who also believe in football played the right way.

That’s the kind of contest Slot relishes – one built on quality, not delay tactics.

And as he prepares his side for a fixture that’s produced some of the Premier League’s greatest battles, there’s a feeling he’s sending a message beyond this weekend: Liverpool won’t abandon their principles just because others resort to towels, long throws and endless stoppages.

Because for Slot, football has never been about wasting time. It’s about making every second count.

