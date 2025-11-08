‘Blatantly obvious’ – Ally McCoist is really worried about ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star after what he’s seen

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

Ally McCoist expressed concern about Liverpool forward Mo Salah’s ‘drop in form’ in the 2025/26 season.

The Egyptian international has come under fire this term after starting the season with “only” six goal contributions in 10 Premier League games.

Of course, by the same stage in the 2024/25 season, the number 11 had registered 12 goal contributions in the English top-flight.

Ally McCoist says Mo Salah is struggling this season

McCoist did make clear that Salah’s prior incredible service to Liverpool Football Club does mean he has plenty of credit in the bank.

“It’s blatantly obvious to me there’s been a drop in form from Salah,” the former Rangers star told TNT Sports.

“The first thing you’ve got to say: if there’s one player in the country who’s entitled to have a bit of a lapse in his form… because he has been unbelievable.”

Mo Salah stats 15 games (1,209 minutes) 5 goals 3 assists Goal contribution every 151.12 minutes

* Mo Salah’s stats for Liverpool in the 2025/26 season (across all competitions), via Transfermarkt

TNT’s Becky Ives countered: “He has 250 goals at Liverpool, just think about that, [so] if that’s a lapse in form…”

Ally McCoist continued: “That’s exactly my point. But I don’t think we’re doing our job if we’re not stating the facts – and the facts are I don’t think he’s played anything like the level he can.”

The Scot did also point to potential mitigating factors that have certainly played a part in the Reds’ mixed 2025/26 season.

The fullback situation, in particular, has unsettled the previously well-established balance in the starting-XI.

Critically, for Salah, the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid – coupled with the to-and-froing of Dominik Szoboszlai between right-back and midfield – has consequently left the Egyptian isolated.

“One player in the country that’s allowed a drop in form is Mo Salah” Ally McCoist and Owen Hargreaves dive into Liverpool’s inconsistent form and Arsenal’s historic start 📈 🎙️ @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xD1PCWYUGR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

Is Salah getting back to his best at Liverpool?

Mo Salah is at his devastating best when we’re seeing him get plenty of the ball inside the opposition box.

With an average of 6.34 touches in the opposing box (Fotmob) in the Premier League this term, the 33-year-old is still amongst the elite of his positional peers in English top-flight football.

The good news for Arne Slot and Liverpool is that the change in shape (reverting back to the tried and tested 4-3-3/4-2-3-1) and the shifting of personnel appears to be bringing Salah closer to the action.

Game Touches in the opposition box Aston Villa (H) 5 Real Madrid (H) 9

Salah went goalless against Madrid but scored in the 2-0 win against Unai Emery’s Villa in the league.

It’s a small sample size, but an average of 7 touches in the opposing box across both games suggests that our most potent offensive weapon is becoming increasingly involved in proceedings.

With Florian Wirtz having some joy out on the left wing for Liverpool and Hugo Ekitike having hit the ground running at L4, our forward line looks a frightening prospect for any opponent.

