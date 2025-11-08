‘That’s what we’ve missed’ – Szoboszlai fires warning ahead of City v Liverpool showdown

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s midfield dynamo says our recent revival has been built on rediscovering the fight and unity that define us, just in time for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Dominik Szoboszlai admitted that the togetherness shown in wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid has reignited belief across the squad.

“That’s what we’ve missed,” said the 25-year-old. “Everybody could see against Real Madrid all of us running, fighting, being there for each other, covering each other’s back.

“The most important thing is to keep going like this.”

Szoboszlai praises Liverpool’s response to difficult run

The Hungarian midfielder, who was recently crowned Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for the second time this season, has quietly become the heartbeat of our side under Arne Slot.

“There is a long way to go,” Szoboszlai said. “Now it’s all about the Premier League and facing Manchester City at the weekend. We know how good they are now.”

His comments come as we aim to make it three straight wins following a run that saw us lose six of seven games across all competitions.

Szoboszlai’s message also ties neatly into our boss’s recent remarks comparing his performances to those of Steven Gerrard.

Our No.8’s leadership and energy have also sparked talk of a new contract, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Liverpool have “started talks” over an extension that would keep him at Anfield beyond 2028.

Szoboszlai focused on fight, not league table

Despite starting the weekend sitting seven points behind Arsenal, Szoboszlai insists there’s no panic inside the camp.

“The season is long,” he said. “If we were seven points clear at this stage, nobody would be saying we’d already won the league.

“We just need to focus on ourselves, win our games, and see what other teams are doing.”

It’s the type of mentality that echoes our best title-winning seasons – control what we can, block out the noise, and play with intensity.

Slot’s men will need exactly that on Sunday. Liverpool have won 95 of the 198 meetings between the sides and are unbeaten in their last two league trips to the Etihad, including last season’s 2–0 victory.

Liverpool have already proven they can hurt City. With Szoboszlai back at his best and the squad rediscovering that fight, we’re heading to the Etihad not to survive but to show again what champions look like.

You can view Slot’s pre-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

