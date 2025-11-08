‘We are back’ – Wirtz fires defiant message before Liverpool face Man City

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz believes the energy from Anfield’s midweek win over Real Madrid can power us into Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Florian Wirtz insisted that the Reds’ back-to-back victories have “brought the right energy” as we look to extend our winning run before the international break.

“I think the game against Madrid really helps to get in the right energy and on the same level it will be on Sunday,” said the German midfielder. “I think it was a good test and we are ready to compete again.”

Wirtz hails Anfield atmosphere and Liverpool’s resurgence

The 22-year-old was one of our standout performers in the 1–0 win over Madrid, creating chances and helping to maintain the pressing intensity that’s become a trademark under Arne Slot.

“I have to say, I think against Madrid now it was the craziest atmosphere since I am here,” said the No.7.

“I really enjoyed it, how the fans celebrated every action we did, and I’m very thankful that they supported us like this.”

Those words will strike a chord with every Liverpool supporter after a challenging month where our form had dipped below the levels expected. Now, two wins and two clean sheets later, belief has returned.

Wirtz added: “We are really happy that we could win two times now and hopefully another time on the weekend, then going with a good feeling into the international break.”

As Arne Slot said in his pre-Man City press conference, our No.7’s combination play with Andy Robertson on the left looked increasingly natural – something that could unsettle City’s defensive balance if we try it again.

Wirtz ready for Etihad challenge

The former Bayer Leverkusen man was candid about the demands of facing Guardiola’s side, noting: “I spoke to my teammates and they told me it will be a tough game because they keep the ball a lot and you have to run a lot.

“I think they are in a good moment and we are back also.”

It’s the kind of quiet confidence supporters love, the sense that we’ve turned a corner and are ready to fight to keep the results coming.

Criticism from pundits on The Overlap, where Wirtz was named alongside Alexander Isak as a player “yet to hit full stride”, seems to have fuelled his response rather than fazed him.

The numbers suggest he’s adapting fast. Only Mo Salah has created more chances for Liverpool this season, and his five against Madrid was the most by a Reds player in a single half since Salah’s performance against Brentford in January 2025 (via Opta).

As we prepare for our 199th meeting with City, Wirtz’s words echo the wider feeling inside the dressing room – that the champions are ready to remind everyone why we lifted the Premier League trophy last season.

The Reds have already beaten City twice last season and will aim to make it three in-a-row on Sunday.

If Wirtz’s words are anything to go by, the belief is certainly back.

You can view Slot’s pre-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

