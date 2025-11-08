‘Pep, my friend’ – Klopp’s video message to Guardiola on eve of Liverpool showdown

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Even before a ball is kicked at the Etihad this weekend, the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has already delivered another memorable moment.

As Pep Guardiola prepares for the 1,000th match of his managerial career, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent him a heartfelt video message and, true to form, it managed to be both respectful and perfectly timed before another huge meeting between the two.

Speaking via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube, Klopp began with his trademark smile: “Pep, my friend. Welcome to the 1,000 club.

“Can’t believe you look that young and you already reached this absolutely incredible landmark.”

The German couldn’t resist adding a little humour, joking that he “reached it 81 games ago” so Guardiola had needed to wait his turn.

“That’s probably the only time when I arrived before you, so it’s all good,” he added with a grin.

Klopp praises Guardiola as “an inspiration to all of us”

The message then took a more emotional turn, with Klopp reflecting on the decade-long rivalry that defined English football.

“It was a pleasure and an honour to face you that often during our career,” Klopp continued. “Most difficult games, but the ones I enjoyed the most. You were and you are an inspiration to all of us.”

He went on to praise Guardiola’s work ethic, adding: “The way you understand football is pretty much second to none. The desire you show every day is absolutely outstanding.”

Klopp ended by wishing him well on “another legendary club” milestone, signing off with a typically warm touch: “All the best, speak soon, and have a wonderful celebration.

“Maybe you’ll celebrate it with a glass of red wine. Congratulations.”

Liverpool ready to spoil the celebration

While the message struck the perfect balance between admiration and competitiveness, it also sets the tone for Sunday’s blockbuster clash – one that could once again shape the Premier League title race.

The City manager has his key players back and believes his side have rediscovered their “strength in depth”.

And according to Opta’s supercomputer, the numbers make Guardiola’s side favourites too – something Klopp’s old team will be eager to challenge under Arne Slot this weekend.

The Reds have already beaten City twice last season and will aim to become the first side to win back-to-back league games at the Etihad since 1991.

Klopp may no longer be in the dugout, but as his latest message proves, the respect and the rivalry between these two great managers will live long beyond this weekend.

