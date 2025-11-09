‘Definitely…’ – Hugo Ekitike has subtly given a tactical recommendation to Arne Slot

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike has subtly given a tactical recommendation to Arne Slot that the Liverpool head coach has only tried once so far.

The Frenchman was part of a major overhaul of the Reds’ forward line during the summer which culminated in a club-record £125m being spent to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

With the head coach almost always playing with one central striker, it’s largely been a case of either the 23-year-old or the Swede being selected – so far they’ve only started together once, the 5-1 thrasing of Eintracht Frankfurt in which the latter went off at half-time with an injury.

Ekitike saye he and Isak can ‘definitely’ play together

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ekitike insisted that he and Isak are ‘definitely’ capable of playing together in the same Liverpool line-up, and that a genuine chemistry will ultimately form between each of our forwards.

The Reds’ number 22 said: “We can definitely play together. I think we only played once in one half, so obviously we can’t know yet. He’s a good player and I’m not worried about good players because, in time, they improve and they learn how to find connections and links.

“I’m definitely sure that not only him, but all the players who play in the offensive line, I know we can all play together. Obviously not playing on the pitch all together at the same time, but I can be on the pitch with all of them and just enjoy playing and play good football.”

Can Slot find a way to get Isak and Ekitike into the same team?

Jamie Carragher was sceptical of Liverpool’s decision to sign both Ekitike and Isak during the summer and recently said that it could be ‘very difficult’ to find a way to fit both of them into the same starting XI.

Slot managed it in Frankfurt last month by switching to a 4-4-2 and dropping Mo Salah to the bench, although the chances of that becoming a more permanent system at Anfield seem meagre.

Although the Swede has returned to training ahead of today’s clash against Manchester City, the head coach has called for patience regarding the 26-year-old, who’s much more likely to be a substitute than a starter at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Right now the shirt is definitely Ekitike’s, who’s taken advantage of Isak’s fitness troubles by scoring six goals so far at Liverpool, although the Frenchman will be all too aware of the eternal competition for a starting berth in the Reds’ line-up.

If Slot can find a way to incorporate both of them into the team on a fixed basis and the duo reach the same levels that they showed last season, our forward line could absolutely go to town on quite a few defences in the Premier League and maybe even Europe!

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: