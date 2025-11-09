How Erling Haaland instantly reacted to Giorgi Mamardashvili penalty save

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Erling Haaland was left ‘stunned’ by Giorgi Mamardashvili’s penalty save.

The Georgian international kept out the Manchester City striker’s well-taken spot-kick in the first half.

The Liverpool goalkeeper had been adjudged to have fouled Jeremy Doku inside the 18-yard box.

How Erling Haaland reacted to Giorgi Mamardashvili’s penalty save

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary, Gary Neville noticed Haaland looking ‘stunned’ as he reflected on his saved penalty.

Confusion for the 25-year-old, whilst Mamardashvili was swarmed by his jubilant Liverpool teammates. Not to mention one very grateful Ibrahima Konate, whose initial error forced the subsequent penalty.

Catch Erling Haaland’s reaction to the penalty save on X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of Sky Sports:

Giorgi Mamardashvili saves Erling Haaland's penalty! ❌ pic.twitter.com/rieYwd88kg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

What is Haaland’s penalty record in the Premier League?

It’s not a save that should be taken lightly, given Haaland’s otherwise imperious record in the Premier League.

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Man City, the Norwegian had scored 17/19 penalties taken in the English top-flight.

This was a vital contribution from our stand-in goalkeeper amidst Alisson Becker’s ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury.

6 – Since the start of 2023-24, no goalkeeper has saved more penalties in Europe's big-five leagues than Giorgi Mamardashvili (6). Saviour. pic.twitter.com/clrBzCDReF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 9, 2025

Why was a penalty given against Liverpool?

Referee Chris Kavanagh didn’t initially believe Mamardashvili had done enough to warrant a penalty kick.

However, the on-pitch official was called to the monitor to review his initial call, with the VAR team apparently of the opinion that the Georgian had caught Doku’s boot with his left knee.

#MCILIV – 9’ VAR OVERTURN After review, the referee overturned the original decision of no penalty to Manchester City. Referee announcement: “After review, the goalkeeper commits a foul challenge on the attacker, the final decision is penalty.” — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 9, 2025

It was a decision that left Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk thoroughly unimpressed, with the Dutchman spotted sarcastically applauding the referee immediately after the overturn.

It’s an incredibly soft decision – made all the more frustrating by the fact that Virgil van Dijk’s equalising goal was rather unfairly ruled out due to Andy Robertson’s “interference”.

