‘Dreadful’ – Roy Keane issues typically withering verdict on Liverpool amid controversial calls

Image via Sky Sports

Roy Keane issued a typically withering appraisal of Liverpool’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

It’s been a case of whatever could go wrong for the Reds duly going wrong at the Etihad Stadium, with controversial decisions over a penalty and a disallowed goal being given in the home side’s favour, and their two first-half goals owing significantly to deflections.

However, with Jeremy Doku adding an outrageous third for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 63rd minute, there’s no escaping the truth that the visitors have been distinctly second best today.

Keane rips into ‘dreadful’ Liverpool

Speaking on punditry for Sky Sports at half-time, Keane didn’t beat about the bush when giving his verdict on what he’d seen from Liverpool.

The ex-Manchester United captain said: “Not good signs for Liverpool when you consider that they’re champions. Not stopping crosses, not pressing, not doing the basics right. Liverpool have been dreadful.”

Liverpool out of luck but also outclassed

Arne Slot will be rightly raging at the key first-half decisions which went against the Reds, in particular Virgil van Dijk’s goal which was harshly disallowed for perceived interference by Andy Robertson in an offside position.

However, the Reds have been nowhere near good enough overall, looking worryingly leggy despite not playing for five days and losing out on far too many duels. Doku in particular has been impossible to handle for the champions’ defence.

Even though the penalty decision seemed harsh, the passage of play which led to it was alarming, with Ibrahima Konate way too impetuous in running towards the Belgian but getting absolutely nowhere near him.

Liverpool had chances of their own in the second half but couldn’t take them, with Cody Gakpo culpable of a close-range miss just after coming off the bench. On days like today, those simply have to go in.

Keane’s verdict won’t make for pleasant hearing for Reds supporters, but in this instance the pundit wasn’t over the top with his half-time comments on the Premier League champions.