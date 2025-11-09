Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Premier League centre-back has no intention of joining the Reds

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have been dealt a blow to their chances of recruiting a Premier League centre-back in whom they’re reportedly interested.

Towards the end of October, Fichajes claimed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven had been attracting the Reds’ attention due to his ‘physique, speed and defensive awareness’, although the Europa League holders are understood to value him at €100m (£87.9m).

The Dutchman had actually been linked with a move to Anfield in the summer of 2023 before ultimately joining Spurs that year, despite the best efforts of compatriot Virgil van Dijk to persuade the then-Wolfsburg player to come to Merseyside.

Van de Ven unlikely to join Liverpool any time soon

Liverpool’s hopes of landing the 24-year-old in the near future appear to be slim, with the defender expected to extend his contract in north London.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told TBR Football (via CaughtOffside): “A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“This is both ways. Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham. He has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

Liverpool will need to look elsewhere for centre-back recruitment

Van de Ven has been in the headlines for both good and bad reasons in recent days, having appeared to snub his manager Thomas Frank after Spurs’ defeat to Chelsea last weekend before soon scoring an exceptional solo goal in the 4-0 Champions League thrashing of FC Copenhagen.

The 24-year-old is remarkably prolific for a defender (he has six goals in 16 games already this season) and has recorded the fastest sprint speed in Premier League history, clocking a remarkable 37.38 km per hour against Brentford in January 2024.

He’s made his initial £43m transfer fee for him look like a bargain, and it’s easy to see why Liverpool have reportedly been interested in trying to entice him from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but such a raid now seems highly unlikely to materialise.

Thankfully, the centre-back pairing of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have looked more assured in recent games after being subjected to fierce criticism for their performances during the Reds’ dreadful run of results throughout October.

We could still do with reinforcements in that area of the pitch, though, given the Frenchman’s precarious contract situation and the long-term injury to Giovanni Leoni.

Now that Van de Ven seems unattainable, don’t expect the links with Marc Guehi to disappear any time soon. If anything, they’re set to ramp up as the January transfer window draws nearer.

