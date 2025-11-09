Arsene Wenger issues title race reality check prior to Man City v Liverpool showdown

Image via beIN SPORTS

Arsene Wenger has issued a dose of realism regarding the Premier League title race ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City this evening.

With Arsenal dropping points at Sunderland on Saturday, either of the two teams at the Etihad Stadium could move up to second and narrow the gap on the top-flight leaders, with the Reds closing to within five points of the Gunners should they make it three successive wins to begin November.

However, if Arne Slot’s side are beaten today, it’ll be their fifth league defeat after just 11 matchweeks and would leave them eight points adrift of the leaders, with Pep Guardiola‘s team conversely boosted by landing a direct hit on a positional rival.

Wenger refuses to rule Liverpool out of title race

Speaking on punditry duty for beIN SPORTS prior to this evening’s fixture in Manchester, Richard Keys pressed Wenger on the question as to whether Liverpool’s hopes of a second successive Premier League title would be effectively over if they lose at the Etihad.

Despite the obvious bait for an answer in the affirmative, the former Arsenal manager calmly replied: “They are not out of the title race because we are in November.”

Wenger delivers a welcome dose of reality

Wenger was involved in enough Premier League title races during his time in north London to know that nothing is decided definitively when we’re just a third of the way through the season.

Defeat for Liverpool this evening wouldn’t put them irrevocably out of contention to retain their title, but it would leave them with scant room for error for the remainder of the campaign if they fall to a fifth top-flight defeat before the November international break.

A draw keeps both teams at least six points off the lead and wouldn’t be fatal to either side’s hopes of catching Arsenal, but it might be viewed as a missed opportunity to capitalise on yesterday’s result at the Stadium of Light.

If the Reds are to replicate last season’s win at the Etihad, though, the belief they’d gain from defeating Real Madrid and Man City in the space of a week – just like they did almost a year ago – would have them firmly believing that a second successive Premier League crown is definitely within reach (even though Chris Sutton claimed we’re too ‘vulnerable’ to finish first).

In this era of black-or-white soundbytes for social media, Wenger’s reality check makes for welcome hearing. A decisive result either way this evening would feel huge psychologically, but it wouldn’t definitely eliminate either team from what could yet be an absorbing title race.

