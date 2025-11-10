Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso speaks out after Federico Chiesa surprisingly rejects Azzurri call-up

(Photos by Marco Luzzani and Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that Federico Chiesa declined a call-up to his country’s squad for their November internationals.

The Azzurri boss claimed last month that the Liverpool striker admitted to not being ‘100%’ during the October international window and insisted that a regular dialogue has been maintained between the two men.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for his nation since joining the Reds at the end of the summer 2024 transfer window, with his most recent cap coming in the European Championships nearly 18 months ago as the then-holders lost 2-0 to Switzerland.

Gattuso explains Chiesa absence from Italy squad

Chiesa was conspicuous by his absence from the Italy squad which was announced on Sunday, although Gattuso had wanted to include the LFC forward for their World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway.

The former AC Milan midfield general said (via Mail Sport): “I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can’t say anything else.”

When asked to clarify whether it was the player’s decision to reject the call-up, the 47-year-old replied: “Yes, it’s already the fourth or fifth time that I’m explaining this.”

Chiesa’s Italy snub seems a little surprising

We must admit that we’re a little surprised to hear that Chiesa declined the call from Gattuso, given that he hasn’t had a huge amount of action at Liverpool.

The forward is being utilised more frequently this season than last, although his only two starts have come in the Carabao Cup and his total game-time has amounted to 344 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Speculation as to his future has rarely been far away, with reports from Italy in recent days that Napoli are keen to bring the 28-year-old back to Serie A over the next few months.

Without knowing the full reasons for Chiesa rejecting the call-up from Gattuso – or so the Azzurri head coach has implied – we’re not going to criticise the player for seemingly turning down the chance to add to his 51 international caps.

From a Liverpool perspective, we’ll be happy so long as he’s fit and available for his club and – as he’s always done since coming to Anfield – giving his all in a red shirt, with hopefully a few more goals to come throughout the course of the season.

