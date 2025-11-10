‘Refs know the rules but not football’ – Glenn Hoddle slams officials after Van Dijk goal ruled out

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s disallowed goal at the Etihad continues to cause outrage and even one of English football’s most respected minds has sided with us.

Speaking on X after the 3–0 defeat, Glenn Hoddle condemned the officials for a “poor decision” that he believes changed the shape of the game.

“The Liverpool disallowed goal sums up the game ATM! Such a poor decision,” he posted. “Refs understand the rules but don’t understand the game!

“Robertson reads the situation, he’s ducking down as Van Dijk is heading the ball! And I want City to chase Arsenal!!!”

When even a former Tottenham and England boss, who openly wanted Manchester City to win, is calling out the decision, you know something’s gone badly wrong.

Glenn Hoddle defends Liverpool over ‘awful’ refereeing

The incident Hoddle referred to saw Virgil van Dijk’s first-half header ruled out because Andy Robertson was judged to be obstructing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR official Michael Oliver decided the Scotland international had interfered with play by ducking beneath the ball.

That call has been widely ridiculed across the football world.

Even City-leaning pundits such as Micah Richards and ex-Man United’s Gary Neville questioned how Robertson could be penalised when Donnarumma had an entirely clear view of the ball.

There was no evidence that the goalkeeper’s line of sight was affected and Robertson was simply reacting to the flight of the ball – not impeding anyone.

It’s the sort of inconsistency that drives managers, players and supporters to despair.

Arne Slot came out after the game to share his outrage and this latest example of referee incompetency only strengthens the case made by Hoddle.

Officials once again let Liverpool down

Hoddle’s criticism cuts to the core of the issue: too many referees now seem to know the laws but not the game.

There’s a difference between applying the letter of the law and understanding the moment and this was one of those moments when common sense should’ve prevailed.

Our head coach had every right to feel aggrieved after watching his side denied a legitimate goal that could have changed the game’s momentum entirely.

It’s not about one decision in isolation, it’s about the pattern we’ve seen for months.

Once again, Liverpool come away from the Etihad not just beaten, but baffled by the officiating that continues to shape Premier League football in all the wrong ways.

