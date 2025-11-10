Liverpool take action after rejecting PGMOL explanation for disallowing Virgil van Dijk goal

Liverpool have contacted the PGMOL to voice their dissatisfaction over the reasons for Virgil van Dijk’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday being disallowed.
The Reds captain briefly thought he’d equalised in the 38th minute, only for the goal to be chalked off as Andy Robertson was in an offside position and ‘deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper’.
That was despite the Scottish left-back making zero contact with the ball and standing to the left of Gianluigi Donnarumma rather than directly in the Italian’s eyeline. As Jay Bothroyd argued on Sky Sports, the only player who may have been impeding the ‘keeper was actually Jeremy Doku.
Liverpool contact PGMOL over disallowed Van Dijk goal
On Monday afternoon, James Pearce reported for The Athletic that Liverpool have contacted PGMOL chief Howard Webb to raise ‘serious concerns’ about the decision to disallow Van Dijk’s goal, which would’ve levelled the match at 1-1 had it stood.
The Merseyside club are insistent that none of the criteria for disallowing the ‘goal’ were met and it should’ve been given, and having ‘scrutinised all available footage from multiple angles’, senior LFC figures reject the view that Donnarumma’s sight was impeded by Robertson’s presence, as the Scot was ‘clearly not in his line of vision’.
Michael Oliver on VAR didn’t recommend a pitchside review to on-field referee Chris Kavanagh, and Liverpool’s position is that the usual checks for the VAR process didn’t take place, and that a different outcome may have otherwise been reached by the officials.
Liverpool right to make their stance known to the PGMOL
Liverpool are quite right to make their feelings known to the PGMOL, and clearly they’ve taken the time to review the incident rather than releasing a melodramatic statement in the heat of the moment.
Their communication with Webb is highly unlikely to yield anything except a copy-and-paste acknowledgement from the former top-flight referee, with any hopes of it leading to genuine change in officiating standards fanciful at best.
Two questions immediately arise from what transpired yesterday – why did it take so long for the assistant referee to raise his flag (it must’ve been at least 10 seconds after the ball hit the net), and why didn’t Oliver intervene?
The whole point of introducing VAR in the first place was to review incidents such as this and to correct any ‘clear and obvious’ errors. Had Kavanagh been summoned to the monitor, there would’ve been a good chance that he’d have overturned the initial decision and given the goal.
Unfortunately Liverpool’s legitimate grievances will probably be futile, and it certainly won’t change the miserable (and deserved) result, but the club are right to at least make their stance on the matter known to the PGMOL in a formal and cogent manner.
You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:
Why what’s the point, the game won’t be replayed. Var has killed the game, but it’s the same for every other club in the premier league. For me if you are offside then it’s offside. Same with the handball rule, hand it in the area it’s a penalty. Different interpretations of offside and handball, it is what it is. We need to sort ourselves out, start by defending properly. Not blaming var or refs for being so inept away from home. If slot keeps playing Salah and wirtz away from home then there’s more defeats on the way. It’s not rocket science, we don’t win enough second balls, we don’t control the midfield and can’t grind out results. We are easy to play against, you score at will at our defence, and we can’t keep a clean sheet. Much bigger problems than blaming var
The point, my friend is about getting rules straight so all teams can rely on fair adjudication and the huge amounts of global finance gambled and invested are seen to be above board.
The goal allowed by the referees in the game between City and Wolves was far more an offside with an offside player impacting a goalkeeper’s actions than the one Virgil scored.
They are almost identical in the way they played out.
Yet the former was allowed and the w/end’s disallowed.
This makes things rather suspicious that such could happen in a league that prides itself in its integrity and therefore the kind of investors the game attracts.
Is this not plain to you, Misty ?
Or are you still winding people up for other clubs’ advantage ?
You do realise that such devalues all of what what have to say on these pages, no matter what name you use ?
Do keep up, kidder, it’s becoming worryingly habitual.
As I said var has killed the game, since it’s introduction go and count how many decisions they have wrong. It’s irrelevant. It’s a distraction from the performance and the results. As the season goes along we will be on the right side of var. It’s like Russian roulette. Different refs in a studio seeing the game in a different perspective. Look at the Real Madrid game, was it a penalty, why wasn’t you shouting at that decision. Because we won the game. Forget about var and its unpredictable history.
Liverpool have more concerning problems especially away where we can’t defend.
No mention of the £450m at all, Rem ?
No mention of you still thinking we can still win the league. Everything is rosy. That’s five defeats.
You’ve never played football in your life, you watch it on TV but don’t understand it. Come back when you understand the game. You are totally clueless. But entitled to your opinion. Whatever it’s worth
ReM, your deluded tendencies at misrepresenting others are concerning.
Not only because youngsters may read your posts when you have no personal information privy to what you spout, but you also like a rant in a destructive way to you own mental and emotions health.
Your posts are completely trolling, incoherent and illogical.
You repeat yourself to the point of embarrassment to LFC fans.
This is a website for those who love Liverpool Football Club and all it stands for.
Please adhere to it.
Konaté was so poor. Where there is Oliver there is always controversy.
He’s got a very good poker face, B.
It’s a good distraction, the disallowed goal, Var is like Russian roulette, we know by now what to expect. It’s made the beautiful game worse. Every goal you are waiting for var. It’s taken the joy out of football. I can guarantee you that over this season there will be loads more mistakes by refs who are under pressure from far. If van dijk goal would have been allowed, we would have still lost. It kind of sums up what kind of so called fans are on here complaining about a disallowed goal yet they can’t see what a shambles we are without the ball.
A quick reminder for the clueless.
Lost against crystal palace three times.
Lost at home against Manchester United the worst United team in the history of the premier league
Lost against Chelsea Sunderland beat them
Lost against brentford
Lost against galatasaray, how many grams have they won in Europe
Lost against Manchester city
Yeah let’s discuss irrelevant var, you never know the game might be replayed, and we’d lose that as well.
Mate, I agree with you on var being an absolutely redundant technology as it doesn’t serve its purpose at all. I agree with you Liverpool played second fiddle to man city and they need to regroup and improve instead of using this as an excuse.
I do not agree with you we should let this go. We can remain silent as we know nothing can change the scoreline and points lost. But justice is justice. Pgmol, referees etc are paid to do their jobs. Their unprofessionalism has caused distress to teams, fans and the official betting industry which could snowball to billions of dollars. The same handball was given to Brentford but not given against real Madrid. The kick on the chest of Macallister by doku didn’t warrant a red card… The list goes on and on. Why are the culprits not punished and why should the world of football continue to pay these clowns to run the circus?
V.A.R. going nowhere Ol’ chap.
It’s a vain hope it will.
The solution will come when it is used correctly and fairly, which is probably the point of all these inconsistencies.
The betting industry has never been so profitable. Have you not noticed the amount of bookies and online sites compared to the 90’s and 00’s ?
Are you not aware of the huge salary paid the woman running Ladbrokes ?
ReM, it always makes one wonder what kinds of people one is trying to converse with when straight truthful facts cannot deter an opinion that allows rage to severely cloud its judgement.
Its a long way to fall, RM, but good luck.
One hopes you come out the other side fitter and wiser.
We are Liverpool football club, premier league champions and just spent 450 million. I can understand the frustration after the disallowed goal, but var is consistently inconsistent. We’ve all know this for some time. What is this going to achieve then? Absolutely nothing. You have to take defeat on the chin, take it like a man, not moaning about decisions that could go either way. It’s not the Liverpool way, it’s going to make our football club more unpopular, we shouldn’t be complaining when we’ve just spent 450 million. Maybe we can’t handle the pressure of being champions, it’s always harder defending the title. In the next few months I can guarantee that var will again be involved with marginal decisions, are we as a football club going to dispute every decision in every game that goes against us. A good side doesn’t need var, only the desperate would dispute marginal decisions. Lick our wounds take defeat like men , like champions, and move on . What would bill shankly think of all this.
We got soundly beaten , not the Liverpool way. Champions take defeat on the chin. Show some class.
£450m. Yes.
How much was it ?
Rather looking FSG To make the big decision To Sack Slot. Last year was Klopps team ready To win it against dejected City. Now his team. How is it working, boldie? You bought wrong kind of players. Players Who cannot cope Premier league fysicality. Of cource nobody knew Salah and Van Dijk To dejected that fast. Look.,theres no way we come good playing Mo and virg. New players needed. New manager needed
Reads like gibberish, Auntie.
Try reading it back.