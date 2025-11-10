‘The golden thread’ – Reddy highlights the one Liverpool player still shining in defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Even in one of our poorest results under Arne Slot, there was one man who refused to stop running, pressing, or trying to make something happen.

Journalist Melissa Reddy took to X after Sunday’s 3–0 defeat at Manchester City to praise Dominik Szoboszlai, describing our No.8 as “the golden thread” in this Liverpool side.

“When Liverpool have been good, Dominik Szoboszlai is the golden thread. When they’re bad, he still is a cut above; trying everything, covering everywhere. Special player, special attitude.”

The Hungarian midfielder’s numbers might not have told the full story, with a 6.1 Sofascore rating, but the effort and intent remained.

Szoboszlai keeps standards high amid tough run

Despite the scoreline, Szoboszlai still completed 85% of his passes, hit 100% of his long balls, and made six recoveries across the 90 minutes.

In a game where we struggled for rhythm, he was one of few showing the same fight he’d promised before kick-off.

That determination stood out all the more given Roy Keane’s brutal half-time verdict that we’d been “dreadful”, a word that couldn’t be further from describing the 25-year-old’s performance.

Stat Szoboszlai vs Man City Pass accuracy 85% (39/46) Long balls (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Recoveries 6 Dribbles (successful) 100%

Reddy’s praise underlines what many inside Anfield already know – that even when results dip, our No.8’s attitude doesn’t.

Leadership by example from Szoboszlai

It’s easy to lead when things are going well, but leadership during a run like this is what defines true Liverpool players.

Szoboszlai embodies that. He covers every blade, demands more from those around him and represents the fight this club is built on.

There will be better days to come but it’s reassuring to know that, in the hardest moments, we still have players like him setting the example.

