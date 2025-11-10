Pep Guardiola’s hypocrisy exposed after City fans taunt Arne Slot

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When it was us singing it at Anfield, Pep Guardiola couldn’t resist a dig. When it’s his own fans doing the same to our manager, there’s not a word from him.

The hypocrisy could hardly be clearer.

Manchester City supporters chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards Arne Slot during the 80th minute of Sunday’s 3–0 defeat at the Etihad.

Yet Guardiola, who famously criticised Liverpool fans for the same chant last season, made no mention of it in his post-match comments.

His full remarks, published on mancity.com, focused on City’s “fantastic week” and his team’s “good vibe” but made no reference to the chant.

Not a single word about his own supporters crossing the same line he’d taken issue with before.

Guardiola’s selective outrage comes full circle

It’s a far cry from the Anfield meltdown 11 months ago, when Guardiola hit out at our supporters for supposedly disrespecting him.

He told reporters after that game: “I didn’t expect that at Anfield. They didn’t do it at 1–0, but at 2–0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past.”

That very quote, painted a picture of a man who couldn’t take a joke when it wasn’t going his way.

Fast forward to now, his 1,000th game in management, and the same chant gets brushed aside entirely.

No mention, no discomfort, just a smile and talk of City being “back to their best.” For someone who once lectured us on “respect”, that’s quite the turnaround.

Silence says more than words for Guardiola

While the 3–0 defeat was tough to take, the hypocrisy is what stings most.

Our head coach handled the chants with quiet dignity, unlike the outburst Guardiola gave last season.

It fits a wider pattern too – the Dutchman has already shown he’ll stand up for fairness, focusing hit post-match comments on the laughable offside decision that went against us.

The difference in class between the two managers was plain to see: one talked football, the other once talked about feeling disrespected by a bit of banter.

There’s something poetic about Guardiola’s silence this time around. When the song comes from his end, it’s apparently not worth mentioning.

That’s not respect, that’s hypocrisy.

You can view Slot's post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

