Van Dijk’s disallowed goal proved exactly why Robertson remains key to set pieces

For all the talk about officiating at the Etihad, the moment that mattered most for us wasn’t just about what was taken away – it was about what it revealed.

If Andy Robertson’s involvement in Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed equaliser had been allowed to stand, it would have underlined the quiet brilliance of our vice-captain’s role in Liverpool’s attacking set-pieces this season.

The flag may have gone up, but the pattern was familiar.

Robertson positioned himself in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma, drawing defenders towards him and freeing space for the skipper to rise unchallenged.

It’s the same detail that’s been behind many of our best set piece goals this season, a routine we’ve been perfecting under Arne Slot’s coaching staff.

Van Dijk’s disallowed goal highlights Liverpool’s set-piece threat

The laws of the game have been scoured since this controversial decision was made and it’s clear we’ve been very unlucky not to see the goal given.

Take away the wrong decision being made, it’s easy to see a clever decoy run, not an offence.

That single action mirrored what we saw in Germany, when the Scotland captain’s movement created two goals in our 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt – proof that his timing and awareness have become as valuable as any assist.

This was another example of that system working perfectly – until VAR intervened.

Liverpool’s set-piece evolution under Arne Slot

Before the trip to Manchester, our boss had praised the 31-year-old for “doing really well” and being “calm on the ball” in his recent performances.

That consistency has seen him reclaim his place ahead of Milos Kerkez and re-establish himself as one of the most influential figures in this squad.

The decision to disallow the equaliser didn’t just halt our momentum.

It stopped another moment that showcased why Robertson remains irreplaceable in this team – a leader, a decoy, and the heartbeat of our set-piece strength.

