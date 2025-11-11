‘Excuse’ – Andy Robertson speaks the truth after VVD’s controversial disallowed goal

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on November 01, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has claimed he doesn’t agree with the PGMOL’s ‘excuse’ to rule out Virgil van Dijk’s goal at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Liverpool skipper thought he had headed the champions level after 38 minutes in Manchester – only for the goal to be ruled out due to Robertson’s role in the goal.

The Scotsman was in an offside position, albeit nowhere near City ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and was deemed to have affected the Italian between the sticks as he dived in an attempt to save the header.

Our No. 26 has now weighed in on the decision, labelling the goal as ‘perfectly good’.

“I think we scored a perfectly good goal at 1-0, which probably completely changes everything if you go into 1-1 when you maybe don’t deserve it,” Robertson told reporters (via Liverpool.com). “Yeah, I don’t agree with the excuse they’ve given.”

The former Hull City man was deep in conversation with referee Chris Kavanagh as the players headed down the tunnel at half time and he’s now shed light on some details of that discussion.

“I think initially they were looking at whether I was in the eyesight of the goalkeeper. I think everyone can rule that out.

“I think if they say that then there will be obviously bigger problems, but it’s clear that I’m not in the eyesight of the goalie, but I think then they kind of change that a little bit and say that obviously the fact that I ducked, but in my opinion, that makes me smaller so it makes it easier for the goalie to see the ball and I don’t think the goalie gets it regardless.

“I don’t think anyone will disagree with that, but the referee gives it, obviously the linesman gives it as offside, and then it goes to VAR, and you think it’s going to be a perfectly good goal, and then they show it [the explanation] on the big screen, which makes us all hugely frustrated.

“But it’s difficult for the ref. I felt sorry for the ref. You look for the VAR to kind of help him out. I think now people are saying there’s a quite similar example with City from Wolves away last season, and that got given, so it’s obviously a grey area.

“Hugely frustrating and it would have got us right back in the game when we probably didn’t deserve it; so it was a crucial moment in the game.”

Robertson is right to describe this as ‘a grey area’ because there’s clearly no consistency with decisions.

In October last year, City were awarded a goal for a very similar incident against Wolves at Molineux, and it was the same referee in charge that day – Kavanagh.

There’s no denying that our performance was well below par and Pep Guardiola’s side deserved all three points, but if van Dijk’s goal would’ve stood and dragged us level then we’re well in the game heading into the break.

Liverpool have contacted the PGMOL to voice their dissatisfaction over the reasons for the goal being ruled out – it remains to be seen what response we receive.

Nothing will change the result or the performance, but those who make such poor decisions need to be held accountable.