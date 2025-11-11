‘That might be that’ – Liverpool loanee may have already ‘played his last game’ for current club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player who’s out on loan from Liverpool is facing an uncertain future as he struggles for game-time at his current club.

At the end of the summer transfer window, Harvey Elliott departed for Aston Villa on an initial loan basis, with the deal including an obligation to become a permanent transfer once he makes 10 appearances in the Midlands (The Athletic).

However, the 22-year-old has been stuck on five games for Unai Emery’s side since coming off the bench in their win over Feyenoord at the start of October, with the attacker being given just 167 minutes of game-time since leaving Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa told to ‘make a decision’ on Elliott

Still technically a Liverpool player, Elliott wasn’t even in the matchday squad for Villa’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, and a former chief scout at the Midlands club has called for a firm decision to be made swiftly on the England under-21 star.

Mick Brown told Football Insider: “Aston Villa have got to make a decision about Harvey Elliott. The manager and the staff will look at the situation that if he plays 10 games they have to sign him permanently, whatever that might cost, and are they going to be better off?

“If the answer to that is no, which certainly seems to be the case, then I doubt he will reach 10 games. That might be what we’re seeing at Villa, because if they’re saying he’s fit and he’s training with the squad, but he’s left out on matchday, there must be a reason.

“In that case, there’s a chance he has played his last game for Aston Villa. It would be a shame if that was the case, because he’s a talented player and there were high hopes for him, but if he’s not clicking, then that might be that.

“The manager clearly doesn’t trust him, so as I said, they’re going to have to make a decision.”

Nobody is benefitting from Elliott being frozen out at Villa

Despite reportedly making a positive impression on Villa staff behind the scenes and showing promising early signs on the pitch, Elliott’s lack of game-time under Emery is benefitting no-one. Liverpool can’t use him, the Midlands club won’t use him, and the player is left ostracised.

The 22-year-old is too talented to be left idle for long, and if the former Arsenal boss has no intention of playing him at Villa Park, then Anfield chiefs should strongly consider recalling him to Merseyside and taking it from there.

The attacker was used sparingly by Arne Slot last season, so his prospects in L4 mightn’t be too great even if he returns to his parent club, but surely it’d be better for us to have him in the squad and at least available to call upon, rather than seeing him left to rot in Birmingham.

Emery publicly criticised Elliott for his decision-making in Villa’s draw at Sunderland in September, and it’d be understandable if people believe that the pair mightn’t get along if the player is being overlooked week after week.

If the Spaniard has no intention of fielding the Liverpool loanee any time soon, hopefully the two clubs involved can arrange for the deal to be cut short, as there are no winners at all from the status quo.

