‘Simple’ – Ex-Red tells Arne Slot ‘the only thing you can do’ regarding struggling Liverpool ace

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Steve Nicol has urged Arne Slot to bench Mo Salah after the international break with the Egyptian King still struggling for form.

Despite seven goal contributions in 11 league games for the champions this term, the 33-year-old is far from his sharpest at the moment and threw in a lacklustre performance as Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad on Sunday.

Salah missed a major opportunity to reduce the deficit against Pep Guardiola’s at the weekend and former Red Nicol believes the time has come to bench the club’s all-time Premier League top scorer.

“Yes I would (bench Salah). The second part of the question is, for who?” Nicol told ESPN FC (via Football365.com).

“You have to try and figure a way out to get him back to somewhere near his best. And so far, playing him and playing him and playing him isn’t working.

“I got excited when he scored a couple of goals in a couple of games [against Brentford and Aston Villa], but his overall performance hasn’t really changed much other than those two goals.

“Now the only other thing you can do is sit him on the bench, Sit down, have a look, maybe a different perspective.

“Then play him the next game and let’s see if there’s any sort of reaction because unfortunately he’s reached the stage now where the team can’t carry him anymore. Simple as that.”

It’s important to highlight that Salah is definitely not the only Liverpool player to underperform so far this term.

Only Dominik Szoboszlai has been a consistent performer for the Reds this season and that is reflected by the Premier League standings.

Slot’s men currently find themselves in eighth spot – eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Our No.11 signed a fresh deal back in April after a long period of uncertainty surrounding his future but his age is now appearing to show.

He no longer has the pace to beat a man and his sharpness in front of goal is not as frequent as it once was.

We still know the Egypt international can be a vital player for Liverpool this season and his role in the side has somewhat shifted to being a creator rather than a finisher, but if these lacklustre showings continue then our Dutch head coach will have no option other than to drop his star man.

Fede Chiesa can deputise on the right flank while Slot has previously suggested Jeremie Frimpong can fill in in that position too.

There’s a long way to go this season so let’s not over-react and Salah will be more eager than anyone to silence his doubters.