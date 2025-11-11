(Video) PGMOL release audio for VAR after Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed header

The PGMOL have released the VAR audio from moments after Virgil van Dijk’s ‘goal’ against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Liverpool skipper thought he had headed the champions Level with a brilliant effort after 38 minutes at the Etihad – only for the goal to be ruled out as a result of Andy Robertson’s involvement.

The Scotsman was stood in an offside position and was adjudged to have impacted Gianluigi Donnarumma in between the sticks for the hosts.

Footage from a certain angle proves that the Italian had a clear view of van Dijk and was not impacted whatsoever by Robertson – but that wasn’t the opinion of Video Assistant Referee Michael Oliver – a supporter of Newcastle United – and the goal was therefore ruled out after a pretty brief check.

On Monday, Liverpool contacted the PGMOL to voice their dissatisfaction over the reasons for van Dijk’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday being disallowed.

The footage and audio has now been released so Liverpool supporters can understand how the officials came to the baffling decision.

Watch below via @SamMcGuire90 on X: