‘He needed help’ – Wayne Rooney ‘felt sorry for’ one Liverpool player in defeat to Man City

Wayne Rooney has said that he ‘felt sorry for’ one Liverpool player in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

While much of the post-match debate has justifiably centred on Virgil van Dijk’s wrongly disallowed goal, the pick of those which did count was scored by Jeremy Doku, whose fizzing drive to beat Giorgi Mamardashvili was simply unstoppable.

The Belgian winger was terrific at the Etihad Stadium and made life difficult for Conor Bradley, who admiradly did his best to try and curb the influence of the 23-year-old.

Rooney ‘felt sorry for’ Bradley

Rooney was a guest on the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, and he had sympathy for the Liverpool right-back on Sunday, instead pointing an accusatory finger at Mo Salah for not tracking back and offering more support.

The former England striker said: “I felt sorry for Bradley. He needed help and [Ryan] Gravenberch was doing as much as he could to get across and help him, but then there’s space in the middle.

“Salah last season at City, it was probably the hardest I’ve ever seen him work. He got back and he did defend, but [on Sunday] he didn’t. Then there’s big gaps and there’s holes, and that’s where Liverpool were open.

“[Ibrahima] Konate had to go out as well and Gravenberch’s dropping in, and that’s where the second goal came from. The manager has to show authority on that, or Salah has to be responsible. [Virgil] Van Dijk as captain as well, he should be telling Salah to get back in.”

Did Bradley need a bit more help in trying to contain Doku?

In fairness to Bradley, any right-back in the world would’ve struggled to contain Doku on Sunday, with the Man City winger giving one of his best performances for the club at the weekend.

Onve the Liverpool man was booked early in the second half, he was then walking a tense tightrope until being substituted for Joe Gomez 30 minutes later, and Rooney’s argument about the fracturing of the Reds’ shape is a valid one.

Pundits labelling Salah as ‘lazy’ can often be a cheap narrative, but could the Egyptian have done more out of possession to try and help the Northern Ireland defender? Were LFC negatively impacted by the likes of Konate and Gravenberch being dragged out of position?

For all of Doku’s effervescence on Sunday, Bradley still got through an impressive volume of defensive work – as per Sofascore, the 22-year-old won a team-high seven duels and three tackles, along with making three interceptions, one clearance and one block.

Our number 12 wasn’t able to shackle the Belgian in the same way that he did to Vinicius Junior last week, but he’ll certainly have many easier assignments this season than he did at the weekend.

